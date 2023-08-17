scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Football: Man City lift maiden UEFA Super Cup after penalty shoot-out win over Sevilla

By Agency News Desk

Athens (Greece), Aug 17 (IANS) English champions Manchester City edged Sevilla in a penalty shootout to clinch their first UEFA Super Cup, an annual showdown pitting the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League.

At the 32,115-seat Karaiskakis Stadium in Athens’ southern coast, Morocco star Youssef En-Nesyri gave the Spanish side the lead in the 25th minute, while Cole Palmer netted the equalizer in the 63rd minute from Rodri’s pass on Wednesday evening.

During the penalty shootout, Manchester City beat Sevilla 5-4 to lift their fourth trophy of 2023, reports Xinhua.

After five successful penalties for City, a miss by Sevilla’s Nemanja Gudelj secured the prestigious prize for Pep Guardiola’s side after a clash played out at the home of Greek side Olympiakos.

The Catalan has now overseen 15 major trophies since taking charge at Manchester Club in the summer of 2016. The remarkable collection comprises five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, one Champions League, two Community Shields and now the UEFA Super Cup.

City also have the opportunity to further add to their haul of silverware before 2023 is out. In December, City will be travelling to Saudi Arabia to take part in the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time.

Both sides could have won the game in normal time with Ederson making several key saves to deny En-Nesyri and Nathan Ake twice seeing goal-bound headers blocked.

–IANS

bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Warner Bros Discovery layoffs hit HBO, Max marketing team
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Warner Bros Discovery layoffs hit HBO, Max marketing team

Sports

Finding rhythm, following various protocols hold the key to comeback rides of Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Mysuru Warriors beat Gulbarga Mystics for first victory of the campaign

Sports

Golf: Gaurav Pratap Singh, Sunhit Bishnoi take opening round honours at Pro Championship

Sports

World Surf League: Top seeds flare on Day 2 of Tamil Nadu International Surf Open

Sports

AFC Cup: Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat Machhindra 3-1 in preliminary round two clash

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Hubli Tigers beat Bengaluru Blasters to extend winning streak

Sports

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy reaches Taj Mahal

Sports

Deco signs as Barcelona's new director of sport

Health & Lifestyle

Australian health watchdog issues advisory on turmeric, curcumin supplements

Sports

American sports stars acquire stake in US Masters T10 League franchises

News

Mohit Malik promises unmatched portrayal of Punjabi Munda in his show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’

News

Delhi court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to fly abroad sans prior permission

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: FC Goa beat Downtown Heroes 3-0, qualify for knockouts

News

Arjun Mathur says it's essential to set boundaries in a hyper-connected world

News

Kangana Ranaut shares montage of her upcoming roles: ‘You are director of your life, make it a blockbuster’

Sports

Marlon Samuels found guilty of four anti-corruption offences

News

Shelved fantasy drama series 'Warrior Nun' to return as film trilogy

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US