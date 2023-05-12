scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Football: Marcelo Bielsa to take charge of Uruguay head coach

By Agency News Desk

Montevideo (Uruguay), May 12 (IANS) Marcelo Bielsa has reached an agreement to be the head coach of Uruguay’s national team on a contract that runs until the 2026 World Cup, according to local media reports.

The 67-year-old Argentine had secured a verbal deal with the Uruguayan Football Association on April 6 and final details were settled on Thursday, local newspaper El Pais reported.

Bielsa replaces Diego Alonso, whose contract was not renewed after Uruguay failed to progress beyond the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, reports news agency Xinhua.

It will be Bielsa’s first coaching job since he parted ways with Leeds United in February last year.

He has also had spells in charge of the Argentina and Chile national teams over a coaching career that has spanned more than four decades.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Content creator Dolly Singh set to make Cannes Film Festival debut
Next article
CLOSE-IN: Cricket by any other name will chirp its way to glory (IANS column)
This May Also Interest You
News

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar blessed with baby boy

News

Tom Cruise had no fear riding motorcycle off cliff for 'Mission: Impossible 7', says co-star

News

Natalie Portman hasn't bought a single animal products in 20 years

News

Woman charged with killing Kim Kardashian look-alike model by giving her illegal butt injections

Technology

Canon India announces new video-centric camera 'PowerShot V10'

Technology

AI chatbots to help recruiters automate screening, cut onboarding workload: SquaREcruit Founder

Technology

Microsoft to skip pay raises for salaried employees this year

Sports

CLOSE-IN: Cricket by any other name will chirp its way to glory (IANS column)

News

Content creator Dolly Singh set to make Cannes Film Festival debut

Technology

Musk's search for Twitter CEO ends, appoints woman set to join in 6 weeks

Sports

IPL 2023: Jos Buttler fined 10 percent of match fee for breach of Code of Conduct

Health & Lifestyle

Brain dead UP woman's organs give life to three

News

The idea is to do something new and not safe: Saif Ali Khan

Health & Lifestyle

Mpox emergency is over: WHO

Health & Lifestyle

Indonesia investigates swine flu entry on Bulan island

Health & Lifestyle

US Covid-19 public emergency ends

Sports

IPL 2023: I always have it in my heart to go out and do well, says Jaiswal after his record 13-ball fifty

Sports

Italian Open: Goffin rallies past Nardi, sets clash against Zverev

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US