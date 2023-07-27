scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Football: Spain star Isco joins La Liga club Betis on one-year deal

By Agency News Desk

Madrid (Spain), July 27 (IANS) Former Real Madrid and Sevilla midfielder Isco has signed a one-year contract with Sevilla’s bitter local rivals Real Betis. His arrival will help cover the loss of Sergio Canales after the club accepted an offer from Mexican outfit Monterrey for the creative midfielder.

Isco, who has played 38 times for Spain, moves to Betis after leaving Sevilla in January following a complete breakdown in relations with the club’s former sporting director Monchi, who has since joined Premier League club Aston Villa, reports Xinhua.

In a recent interview with the Spanish sports paper Marca, Isco revealed that tensions between the two reached such a level that Monchi physically assaulted him after a heated discussion.

“I told him that he was the biggest liar I had ever met in the world of football and he attacked me. He came towards me, he grabbed me by the neck, we moved apart and they had to separate us completely. As you will understand, after that, I did not want to continue there under any circumstances,” said the player.

The move sees Isco reunited with Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini, with whom he spent two seasons at Malaga between 2011 and 2013, scoring 17 goals in 82 appearances before joining Real Madrid.

He then played 353 times for Real Madrid before leaving the club in the summer of 2022. In the same interview, as he discussed his relationship with Monchi, he admitted he should have left Real Madrid earlier as he was reduced to a bit-part role in his last two years with the club.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Global T20 Canada: Brampton Wolves derail Montreat Tigers; Toronto Nationals beat Mississauga Panthers
Next article
Twitter seizes @x handle without warning or paying owner
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Twitter seizes @x handle without warning or paying owner

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Brampton Wolves derail Montreat Tigers; Toronto Nationals beat Mississauga Panthers

Technology

Meta reports 11% revenue growth in Q2 2023

News

Telugu cult blockbuster 'Baby’ surpasses lifetime collections of 'Arjun Reddy'

Technology

Samsung Q2 profit down 95% amid chip oversupply, weaker demand

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Dominant Joburg Buffaloes register easy win against Cape Town Samp Army

Technology

Pre-booking for 'Make in India' foldables begins in India with cool pricing, attractive offers

Sports

Badminton: Chinese shuttlers sail into second round at Japan Open

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Uthappa’s brilliant knock helps Harare Hurricanes to big win against Durban Qalandars

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Marchand claims second gold medal; O'Callaghan breaks women's 200m freestyle world record

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain, Japan seal last 16 berths, Canada beat Ireland (roundup)

Sports

Draw for group stages of Santosh Trophy, senior women's nationals 2023-24 conducted

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Innocent Kaia stars as Bulawayo Braves win thriller against Cape Town Samp Army

Technology

Apple considering release of foldable iPad in future: Report

Technology

WHO confirms MERS in a United Arab Emirates man, expects more cases

Sports

UTT Season 4: Sathiyan outshines Sharath as Dabang Delhi, Chennai Lions enter semis

Sports

Indian men's, women's football teams get exemption from Sports Ministry to participate in Asian Games (Ld)

Technology

Qualcomm's Snapdragon powers Samsung’s new Galaxy lineup globally

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US