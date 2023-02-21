scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Football: Striker Fati aims to stay at Barcelona long after 2027

By News Bureau

Madrid, Feb 21 (IANS) FC Barcelona striker Ansu Fati has said that he intends to see out his contract with the club despite worries about his current form.

The 20-year-old is still short of the brilliant form he showed before picking up a serious knee injury over two years ago, and although he started Sunday’s 2-0 win at home to Cadiz, he was again slightly disappointing, reports Xinhua.

Speaking at a beneficial event on Monday, the striker was asked about his future and said he hoped to stay at the club long after his current contract expires in June 2027.

“I feel grateful and very fortunate to play for Barca and I have to thank the people who support and help me on a daily basis. Maybe that is why I feel I haven’t done much to repay their confidence.”

“I have a contract until 2027 and I hope it can be longer. My aim is to continue here for many years,” said Fati, who also thanks the fans for their support after they chanted his name on Sunday.

“People are going to the ground a lot this season and I am really grateful for everything,” said the striker.

“I am 100 per cent fit, ready for the team and looking forward to what lies ahead,” he said.

Barca’s next game is a visit to Old Trafford, where they face Manchester United in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League tie after a 2-2 draw at Camp Nou last Thursday.

“The team is in good shape,” Fati insisted. “We know that United are in good form, but we are going to give it everything and with the intention of getting into the next round.”

“We are Barca and I don’t think anyone scares us,” he concluded,” he added.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Kochi Biennale is venue for global art exhibition: Norwegian Ambassador
Next article
Border Gavaskar Trophy: With Warner yet to recover, Australia have to take big calls for Indore Test
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

25 mn flu illnesses reported in US this season: CDC estimates

Health & Lifestyle

US reports 130,000 child Covid-19 cases in past 4 weeks

Health & Lifestyle

Harmful algal blooms in Arabian Sea increasing, warns experts

Health & Lifestyle

Parents, guardians, schools need to expose children to music & arts: Shubha Mudgal

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

Sports

Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis after first round defeat at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Health & Lifestyle

SC judge Justice Kaul undergoes successful gallbladder surgery

Sports

Sumit Nagal clinches thriller to advance in Bengaluru Open 2023

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England script history, thrash Pakistan by 114 runs

Health & Lifestyle

Working to reduce import dependency through indigenous production: Mandaviya

Sports

PVL: Hyderabad Black Hawks steal thrilling win over Bengaluru Torpedoes

Sports

Delighted to announce Tata Group as title sponsor of WPL: Jay Shah

Sports

Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin kick off their campaign with comfortable wins at Strandja Memorial Boxing

Health & Lifestyle

Severed wrist successfully restored at B'luru hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Centre mulls to stop funds over branding of wellness centres as Mohalla Clinics to Punjab

Sports

Real Madrid legend Amancio dies aged 83

Sports

Liverpool owner rules out selling Premier League club

Sports

Star-studded show at Senior National Badminton Championship to be held in Pune

Sports

Tilottama Sen wins bronze in women's air rifle

Sports

Wasim's blistering knock guides Indian Sultan to comfortable win

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US