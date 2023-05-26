Football U20 WC: Gambia stuns France to enter payoffs; England hold off Uruguay

Mendoza (Argentina), May 26 (IANS) The Gambia overcame France 2-1 in the Group F match of the FIFA U20 World Cup to reach the last 16 with a game to spare, leaving their illustrious opponents on the cusp of elimination, here at Malvinas Argentinas Stadium on Thursday night.

Gambia stood strong on top of Group F with six points after two wins in two games, followed by Korea in second place with four points, while France is rooted at the bottom with no win under their belts.

Gambia and Korea will square off in their last group-stage match on May 29 to decide the table topper of Group F.

Gambia raced in front when Adama Bojang’s shot ricocheted off goalkeeper Yann Lienard and went in off defender Tanguy Zoukrou.

Lienard saved France from falling further behind shortly into the second half. Florent Da Silva-Sanchez tripped Bakary Jawara inside the area, but Alagie Saine’s spot-kick was saved.

Wilson Odobert quickly punished the miss, heading home to equalise after everyone had missed a free-kick to the back post, but Mamin Sanyang secured The Gambia victory by jinking his way past Jordan Semedo Varela and fizzing the ball home.

In other action, England held off Uruguay in front of a large crowd at a rainy La Plata Stadium to move to the top of Group E with one match in the section remaining.

England will face Iraq in their final group game on May 28, while Uruguay — currently on three points in second place — will take on Tunisia.

Notably, England have now won five straight U-20 World Cup outings against teams from the Americas, and six successive matches in the competition.

–IANS

bc/bsk