scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

French Open: Djokovic subdues Khachanov in straight sets to secure semifinals spot

By Agency News Desk

Paris, June 6 (IANS) The Novak Djokovic juggernaut continued to roll at the French Open in pursuit of his third crown at Roland Garros, 23rd Grand Slam title and World No.1 ranking as the Serbian weathered a tough challenge from Karen Khachanov to reach the men’s singles semifinals here on Tuesday.

In a well-contested quarterfinal, the third seed Djokovic braved an early barrage from Khachanov before sealing an ultimately comfortable 4-6, 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-victory at the clay-court major.

Djokovic did not earn a breakpoint in the opening two sets but raised his level spectacularly from the second-set tie-break onwards on Court Philippe-Chatrier to seal a three-hour, 38-minute win.

Djokovic has endured some tough battles in the previous rounds and Tuesday’s victory was another demonstration of his ability to stay the course in best-of-five matches. He was taken to early tie-breaks by both Marton Fucsovics in the second round and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third before prevailing in straight sets.

On Tuesday, the 22 Grand Slam winner mixed well-times drop shots with deep groundstrokes to nullify Khachanov’s power game.

The two-time Roland Garros champion converted four of his eight break points across the third and fourth sets and finished the match having outhit his 11th-seeded opponent by 57 winners to 38 overall.

Djokovic’s opponent in the final four will be the winner of the quarterfinal clash between World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz and fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Serbian can replace Alcaraz as No. 1 in the ATP Rankings by lifting a record 23rd major title this fortnight in Paris.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Global hockey body launches first-of-a-kind empowerment and engagement strategy
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Global hockey body launches first-of-a-kind empowerment and engagement strategy

Sports

WTC Final: Shardul Thakur wants to make 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity count if given a chance vs Australia

Sports

PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF announce commercial entity to unify golf

Sports

Junior World Cup Shooting: India bag two more gold medals at Suhl

News

The Lambert family returns in Insidious: The Red Door

Technology

Social media 'trust or distrust' buttons may help curb spread of fake news

Health & Lifestyle

Thwarted malware attack on e-Hospital services, no data breach: AIIMS

News

How Gayatri Devi's biography helped Ayeesha prepare for 'Inspector Avinash'

Sports

WTC Final: Focus on Rohit as India aim to end ICC title drought in clash with formidable Australia

News

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha to premiere on 9th June

News

Anjali Tatrari reveals what inspired her to take up her 'Vanshaj' role

News

Shahid Kapoor: Was concerned about dad judging my choice to become a hero

Sports

French Open: Sabalenka ends Svitolina's run to reach maiden semifinal in Paris

News

'Captain America 4' retitled 'Brave New World'

Health & Lifestyle

World not on track to achieve SDG 7 for energy: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Power to grant bail on medical grounds in PMLA case discretionary: Delhi HC

Technology

Instagram's story icon size suddenly gets huge, users react

Technology

73.7% of healthcare firms pay ransomware demand: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US