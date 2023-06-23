scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar earn Test call-ups for WI tour; no place for Pujara, Umesh, Shami

By Agency News Desk

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mukesh Kumar have earned maiden Test call-ups for India’s upcoming tour of West Indies, starting from July 12 in Dominica.

In the squad announced by the Men’s Selection Committee for the upcoming two-match Test series which also marks the beginning of India’s 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle, there are no places for Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami, with call-ups given to Gaikwad and Jaiswal seen as potential start of transition in the Indian Test batting line-up.

For the three-match ODI series which follows the Test series, Ruturaj and Mukesh will also be a part of the squad, with Sanju Samson joining in as second wicketkeeper-batter option. India are also scheduled to play five T20Is and the squad for the same will be announced later.

Windsor Park in Dominica will host the first Test match from July 12-16, followed by the second Test to be played from July 20-24 at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. The second Test will also mark the 100th Test match played between India and West Indies.

The first two ODIs will happen at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27 and 29. The third ODI will happen on August 1 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, who will be hosting a West Indies men’s ODI for the first time.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Gaikwad, Jaiswal, and Mukesh earn Test call-ups for WI tour, no place for Pujara, Umesh (ld)
Next article
Gulshan Devaiah calls Rajkummar Rao the 'flag bearer' for a generation of actors
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Shiprocket integrates its seller app with ONDC network

News

Gulshan Devaiah calls Rajkummar Rao the 'flag bearer' for a generation of actors

Sports

Gaikwad, Jaiswal, and Mukesh earn Test call-ups for WI tour, no place for Pujara, Umesh (ld)

Technology

US to train and fly Indian astronauts to International Space Station in 2024

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan gives savage reply to Bebika Dhurve; Fan says ‘Fire lag raha hai banda’

Health & Lifestyle

Why men lose ability to fight bladder cancer as they age

News

Warner Bros Discovery is negotiating a $500 million deal to sell publishing assets

News

'Gulmohar' to open 20th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

News

Shahana Goswami says she chooses roles that let her represent real women

Health & Lifestyle

US FDA okays 1st gene therapy for young kids with rare muscular dystrophy

Sports

Global Chess League: SG Alpine Warriors to get $200,000 if they win the title

Sports

I got asked for England Test coach role before Brendon McCullum, reveals Ricky Ponting

Fashion & Lifestyle

Scarlett Johansson says her husband took care of baby Cosmo while shooting ‘Asteroid City’

News

Kajol’s ‘Noyonika’ is ‘every woman’s core’

News

'The Last of Us' co-creator Craig Mazin says Matthew McConaughey was also in talks to star as Joel

News

Isha Talwar to star in OTT series 'Chamak' exploring Punjab's pop music industry

Technology

AI to drive advancements in cancer diagnoses: Report

News

Kim Petras reveals what Madonna whispered to her before Grammys performance

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US