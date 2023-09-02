scorecardresearch
Giroud, Leao send Milan past Roma

By Agency News Desk

Rome, Sep 2 (IANS) Olivier Giroud’s penalty and Rafael Leao’s stunner helped 10-man AC Milan beat Roma 2-1 away in a highly-anticipated Serie A fixture.

Milan managed two wins out of two in the new Serie A season while the capital-based team just picked up one point. Jose Mourinho returned to Roma’s sideline after a two-match ban while new signing Romelu Lukaku who joined from Chelsea on loan started the game from the bench, reports Xinhua.

The away side broke the deadlock just nine minutes into the game as Ruben Loftus-Cheek was tripped down by goalkeeper Rui Patricio in the box, the referee awarded them a penalty after a VAR check, and Giroud kept his cool to convert it. It was the Frenchman’s third consecutive game on target.

The Rossoneri doubled the lead straight after the break in a spectacular fashion when Davide Calabria rolled across from the right, Leao leaned on Zeki Celik to steer in an acrobatic kick into the net.

Milan had one player down on the hour mark as Fikayo Tomori was sent off after his second bookable defense.

Lukaku made his debut for his new club in the 71st minute and immediately created danger, but his curler went high of the bar.

The Giallorossi pulled one back in the dying minutes when Leonardo Spinazzola cut inside to score a deflected strike, but it was too late.

Elsewhere, Domenico Berardi’s brace boosted Sassuolo a 3-1 victory over Hellas Verona.

3
