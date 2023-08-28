scorecardresearch
Glenn Maxwell ruled out of South Africa T20Is, Matthew Wade returns

By Agency News Desk

Durban (SA), Aug 28 (IANS) Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa after he hurt his ankle during a team’s training session here.

Maxwell’s absence opens the door for Matthew Wade to earn a recall to Australia’s side, with the veteran receiving a call-up for the series against South Africa and could provide another wicket-keeping option alongside Josh Inglis.

While the 34-year-old is expected to recover from the ankle concern in time for Australia’s World Cup campaign, national selector Tony Dodemaide said no risks would be taken with Maxwell given his injury history that includes the freak leg injury he picked up at a friend’s party late last year.

Dodemaide is confident Maxwell will return to national colours during Australia’s ODI series against India at the end of next month and be fully fit for the World Cup.

“We are taking a precautionary approach, given Glenn was heading home next week in any case. We will monitor Glenn’s recovery with a view to him being available for the three-match ODI series in India in advance of the World Cup,” Dodemaide said.

The T20I series gets underway in Durban on Wednesday with all three matches played in the same city across five days.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
