scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Global Chess League: Great idea to have six games with one colour at the same time, says Levon Aronian after title triumph

By Agency News Desk

Dubai, July 7 (IANS) Grandmaster Levon Aronian Global Chess League champion described as magical and historical Triveni Continental Kings’ come-from-behind triumph and said it was nice to see the entire team playing with the same colour in a match.

The Global Chess League ended a few days back on an exciting note in one of the most unexpected events with Triveni Continental Kings surging from behind to become champions of the inaugural edition.

From being almost out of the title contention, Triveni Continental Kings became the first team to qualify for the final of the inaugural season and eventually ended up winning the league in a thrilling sudden-death Blitz encounter thanks to the team’s youngest member Grandmaster (GM) Jonas Buhl Bjerre.

While GM Bjerre stole the show in the epic tie-break after losing his first two boards against GM Javokhir Sindarov of upGrad Mumba Masters, it was the Icon player of the team GM Levon Aronian who played a crucial role in steering the team to the final.

GM Aronian, a former World Rapid and Blitz Champion who joined the Triveni Continental Kings just a week before the league, proved their trump card.

In a conversation with the franchise’s media team, Aronian opened up about the format of the league, his experience and his top moments from the tournament.

“It´s been magical. Our comeback is something historical and we are all proud of it as a team. At some point, before the finals, our coach Loek Van Wely remembered the last NBA playoff series between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. First Miami was leading 3 to 0 and then Celtics made a comeback to take it to 3-3, only to lose the 7th game without much fight. We told ourselves that even if we don´t manage to win the finals it was ok as long as we put up a big fight, and so we did,” Aronian said about the experience and the comeback by his team.

Aronian also stated that at one point in time, the team had lost hope and they were just thinking about going out all guns blazing.

“I think the moment after the match that we lost against Anand’s team we realised that we have maybe one percent chance to qualify. I told the folks that realistically we can’t qualify, even if we win all the matches, so now it´s all about saving face. We relaxed and somehow the lady luck started smiling at us,” he added.

Looking back at the tournament, Aronian also talked about how despite another pull-out from the team during the tournament, the International Master and Women’s GM Sara Khadem brought composure to the team and changed many things.

While praising Sara who took up the challenge instantly, he said, “Sara is very easy-going, confident and a strong player. It´s very difficult to replace an elite-level player like Nana Dzagnidze, and honestly, I did expect such a level of composure and determination from Sara. It felt almost like she was an integral part of our team immediately after she joined.”

While many can only dream of doing something like this in a single tournament, Triveni Continental Kings’ Icon Player not only defeated World No. 2 Ian Nepomniachtchi but also came out victorious against the World Rapid Chess Champion and current World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen.

Analyzing his games, he said, “Well, both games with Magnus and Ian were not particularly good; I was making mistakes, fighting, and then they made mistakes that were not typical for them. I am happier with my wins against Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, whom he faced during the all-important final encounter.”

Finally, Aronian spoke about the format of the league and how it can be the next stage for chess.

“I loved the format. At first, I thought that white has an unfair advantage, but now in hindsight, I am not so sure anymore! Great idea to have six games with one colour at the same time,” he concluded.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes 2023: Movement of ball was key, says Mark Wood after claiming 5-43 with parents watching
Next article
Inter BSF hockey tournament from July 10
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Chennaiyin FC rope in young striker Irfan Yadwad

Sports

UTT 2023: Four young talents to watch out for in Season 4

Sports

Canada Open: Sindhu, Lakshya Sen advance to quarters; Krishna Prasad/Vishunvardhan out

Sports

Delhi court summons former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case

Sports

Hockey: Varun, Nilkanta back in 24-member men’s team for four-nation even in Spain

Sports

Inter BSF hockey tournament from July 10

Sports

Ashes 2023: Movement of ball was key, says Mark Wood after claiming 5-43 with parents watching

Sports

Asian Games: China unveils 20-player badminton squad for Hangzhou

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Wawrinka meets Djokovic as Murray resumes held over clash with Tsitsipas

Sports

La Liga 2023-24: Manuel Pellegrini extends Real Betis stay until 2026

Sports

Members won't be allowed to get close to cricketers walking through the Long Room: MCC

Sports

CLOSE-IN: The cricketing spirit evaporated many moons ago (IANS column)

Sports

Wimbledon: Rublev moves to third round, Broady stuns Ruud

Sports

Ashes 2023: Mitchell Marsh, Mark Wood take centre stage on lively opening day

Sports

Wimbledon: Andreescu advances to second round, Niemeier knocks out Muchova

Sports

'All six teams look fantastic': Brian Lara excited about upcoming Global T20 Canada

Sports

Wimbledon: Andreeva moves past injured Krejcikova into third round

Sports

'It has been an incredible experience': Bibiano Fernandes bids adieu to Blue Colts

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US