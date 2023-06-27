scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Global Chess League: Sara Khadem joins Triveni Continental Kings as replacement player

By Agency News Desk

Dubai, June 27 (IANS) Triveni Continental Kings, a franchise in Global Chess League (GCL) which is currently underway, announced on Tuesday that Sara Khadem will be joining the team as their new Superstar player, replacing Nana Dzagnidzewhi.

Triveni Sports Private Ltd, which owns the franchise, said Triveni Continental Kings have decided to replace her as Nana Dzagnidzewhi has been granted a season exception on medical/personal grounds.

Sara Khadem is known for her outstanding talent and proven track record; she brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Kings. Her exceptional abilities and strategic approach to the game make her a perfect fit for the team’s aspirations, the franchise informed in a release on Tuesday.

“The management of the Triveni Continental Kings expresses their utmost gratitude to Nana Dzagnidze for her contributions and wishes her the best in her journey. The team eagerly anticipates Sara Khadem’s arrival and believes that her addition will further strengthen their competitive edge,” the team said in a release.

Sarasadat Khadem al-shariah, popularly known as Sara Khadem, is a chess player from Iran. She holds the titles of International Master (IM) and Woman Grandmaster (WGM).

Khademalsharieh has achieved remarkable success in various chess tournaments. In 2008, she emerged victorious in the Asian Under-12 Girls Championship, followed by winning the World Under-12 Girls Championship in 2009. In 2012, she clinched the title of Asian Under-16 Girls Blitz Championship, and the following year, she triumphed in the World U16 Girls Blitz Championship. In 2014, Khademalsharieh secured the runner-up position in the World Junior Girls Championship, the release said.

Representing Iran, Khademalsharieh participated in the Women’s Chess Olympiads of 2012, 2014, and 2016. Her exceptional performance earned her a spot in the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix 2015–16 as the host city nominee. She competed against Atousa Pourkashiyan in a qualifying match held in Tehran and emerged victorious, thus securing her place in the Grand Prix. Despite being the lowest-rated player in the field, Khademalsharieh exceeded expectations by finishing in second place and achieving her first Grandmaster norm in her home city.

Sara Khadem’s accomplishments highlight her exceptional talent and dedication to the game of chess. She continues to make significant contributions to the world of chess, representing Iran on the international stage, the release said.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Why astronauts develop skin rashes, viral infections in space
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Why astronauts develop skin rashes, viral infections in space

Sports

Defending champion Kvitova and Krejcikova withdraw from Eastbourne

Sports

Youth Women's National Boxing: Two-time Asian Junior champ Nikita Chand starts on winning note

News

Cast of 'Doosri Maa' celebrates 200-episode milestone

Sports

This World Cup is going to be very competitive, says Rohit Sharma

Technology

ESA’s mission to probe universe's dark mysteries to fly on Saturday

Sports

Ashes 2023: Chris Gaffaney set to reach 50-Test milestone at Lord’s

Sports

India’s 11-year-old Hamza takes second place in Asia’s prestigious X30 Championship in Sepang

News

Aaliya Siddiqui to be evicted from ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2'

News

Munawar Faruqui shares Eid plans, says it’s gonna be a low-key celebration

Sports

Experienced Australia pumped up to take on India in World Cup opener

Technology

Google introduces new quick action to easily access features in Meet on web

Technology

WhatsApp Business surpasses 200 mn monthly active users globally (Lead)

Sports

West Indies women beat Ireland to start ODI series on winning note

News

Jr NTR pained over fan’s death, seeks probe

News

Actor Prithviraj shares health update after injury, promises to get back to action soon

Sports

Ashes 2023: Josh Tongue replaces Moeen Ali for the second Test v Australia

Sports

Wrestlers' case: Delhi court to pass order on cognisance of charge sheet against WFI chief on July 1

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US