Global Chess League: Sara Khadem joins Triveni Continental Kings as replacement player

Dubai, June 27 (IANS) Triveni Continental Kings, a franchise in Global Chess League (GCL) which is currently underway, announced on Tuesday that Sara Khadem will be joining the team as their new Superstar player, replacing Nana Dzagnidzewhi.

Triveni Sports Private Ltd, which owns the franchise, said Triveni Continental Kings have decided to replace her as Nana Dzagnidzewhi has been granted a season exception on medical/personal grounds.

Sara Khadem is known for her outstanding talent and proven track record; she brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Kings. Her exceptional abilities and strategic approach to the game make her a perfect fit for the team’s aspirations, the franchise informed in a release on Tuesday.

“The management of the Triveni Continental Kings expresses their utmost gratitude to Nana Dzagnidze for her contributions and wishes her the best in her journey. The team eagerly anticipates Sara Khadem’s arrival and believes that her addition will further strengthen their competitive edge,” the team said in a release.

Sarasadat Khadem al-shariah, popularly known as Sara Khadem, is a chess player from Iran. She holds the titles of International Master (IM) and Woman Grandmaster (WGM).

Khademalsharieh has achieved remarkable success in various chess tournaments. In 2008, she emerged victorious in the Asian Under-12 Girls Championship, followed by winning the World Under-12 Girls Championship in 2009. In 2012, she clinched the title of Asian Under-16 Girls Blitz Championship, and the following year, she triumphed in the World U16 Girls Blitz Championship. In 2014, Khademalsharieh secured the runner-up position in the World Junior Girls Championship, the release said.

Representing Iran, Khademalsharieh participated in the Women’s Chess Olympiads of 2012, 2014, and 2016. Her exceptional performance earned her a spot in the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix 2015–16 as the host city nominee. She competed against Atousa Pourkashiyan in a qualifying match held in Tehran and emerged victorious, thus securing her place in the Grand Prix. Despite being the lowest-rated player in the field, Khademalsharieh exceeded expectations by finishing in second place and achieving her first Grandmaster norm in her home city.

Sara Khadem’s accomplishments highlight her exceptional talent and dedication to the game of chess. She continues to make significant contributions to the world of chess, representing Iran on the international stage, the release said.

–IANS

bsk