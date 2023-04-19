scorecardresearch
Global Chess League unveils its official logo

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Global Chess League (GCL), a joint venture by FIDE and Tech Mahindra, on Wednesday unveiled its official logo, which resembles a chess board with 64 squares.

The logo has been strategically launched 64 days before the inauguration of the first-ever GCL, a number that is well-known in the chess world.

GCL is the world’s largest and first-ever league-styled chess tournament set to take place from June 21 to July 2. The first edition of GCL will feature six teams with six players each, including a minimum of two female players and one icon player per team.

Viswanathan Anand, five-time world chess champion and mentor, GCL, said, “As we inch closer to the start of the tournament, we are seeing all our plans come to fruition. The GCL logo is a reflection of the vision that we have for the tournament. We hope the fans will like the concept and theme we created here. The primary objective of GCL is to promote the sport of chess globally and make it visually attractive for the masses.”

Each team will compete in 10 matches in the rapid format across all six boards in the tournament.

Sutovsky Emil, CEO, FIDE, said, “GCL aims to change how chess is played, viewed and visualized globally. We are only a few weeks away from the inaugural season, and we are happy to launch the official logo of the league. FIDE looks forward to an exciting debut of the GCL in June 2023.”

The top two teams after the round-robin format will progress to the final on July 2, 2023, and the winning team will be crowned the World Champion Franchise Team.

Jagdish Mitra, chairperson, Global Chess League Board, said, “As we gear up for the first edition of GCL, we are excited to launch the official brand identity, which has been created after a great degree of consideration and collaboration. The GCL brand identity, uniquely crafted and designed from the 64 Squares of chess, forms into a regal King piece representing the highest level in chess. The GCL brand has been designed for the digital space to support and elevate the incredible chess game full of mastery, judgement, and time pressure. We believe, GCL represents a new beginning in chess, and the carefully designed brand identity representing chess in its majestic glory is the first step in that direction.”

Agency News Desk
