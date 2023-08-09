scorecardresearch
Golf: Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar to tee up at Women's British Open

By Agency News Desk

Walton Heath (England), Aug 9 (IANS) Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will feature in the AIG Women’s Open, which is the final Major of the year for women, starting on Thursday.

Aditi made the cut at the previous Major, the Evian Championship, but Diksha missed the cut.

Aditi will play at Walton Heath with Spaniard Carlota Ciganda and Italian Valentina Rossi and they will be out very early in the morning, while Diksha will play with Celine Borge and Gina Kim and they tee off from the first tee.

Aditi will play her 27th Major and her best has been T-22 at the Women’s Open in 2018, while Diksha has not made a cut in three starts at Majors.

Aditi has won four times on the Ladies European Tour including the first win at the Women Indian Open back in 2016, while Diksha Dagar has won twice, once each in Women’s South African Open and Czech Ladies Open.

This will be Aditi’s seven appearance at the Women’s Open and Diksha will be making her second start at the Women’s Open.

South African Ashleigh Buhai will be back to defend the title as the event is staged at Walton Heath in Surrey. Following last year’s breakthrough victory for Buhai, she has gone on to have an incredible year winning the 2022 Women’s Australian Open, the 2023 South African Women’s Open and the 2023 LPGA Classic.

The field includes stars like Celine Boutier, who just captured back-to-back victories at The Evian Championship and FREED GROUP Women’s Scottish Open.

Also in the field are World Golf Rankings No. 1 Nelly Korda and 19-time LPGA Tour winner Lydia Ko. Ten past champions are also set to tee it up. The field includes all 10 of the world’s Top-10 and 14 of the 15 winners on the LPGA in 2023.

–IANS

ak/

