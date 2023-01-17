Golf: Amandeep, Vani, Seher and Pranavi lead star cast for Leg 2 of women's tour

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Seher Atwal will be looking to get another morale-boosting win as she tees up for the Rs.12 lakh second leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour 2023 at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club here.

While Seher won the first event last week, some very strong names are lined up this week with Amandeep Drall and Vani Kapoor leading the way along with Pranavi Urs, winner of the 2022 Hero WPGT season, with five wins in 13 starts, also playing.

Seher, 24, has won at least once in each of the last three years, including the one that has just begun. Her consistency also saw her finish second on the Hero Order of Merit in 2022. She was fourth in 2020-21.

Seher, who won the opening leg last week, will soon head to Nairobi for her first Ladies European Tour (LET) event of 2023 at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open in the first week of February, where she will join Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, Amandeep Drall and Vani Kapoor.

Amandeep and Vani are looking to get match-sharp ahead of the 2023 LET season. Amandeep and Vani had fair success in 2022 with the former coming within a whisker of a breakthrough win at the Hero Women’s Indian Open, where she was the runner-up. She was also seventh at the Swiss Ladies Open.

Vani was tied for third at the Big Green Egg Open in the Netherlands and tied for eighth at the Hero Women’s Indian Open.

Vani, an experienced player, won the Hero Order of Merit three years in a row from 2014 to 2016, while Amandeep was the topper in the combined 2020-21 season when Vani was second.

For Seher, this could be a big season as she ventures out of India for the first time to play on the Ladies European Tour. Most of her previous LET starts have been at her home event, the Hero Women’s Indian Open. After playing the event as an amateur a few times, she made the cut in both 2019 and 2022. With a limited status, a few good finishes would get her into more events and give her a good push.

Other players looking for good results early in the season would be Ridhima Dilawari and Sneha Singh.

