Golf: Composed Lee sets up final day thriller with Poom at Macao Open

Macao Oct 15 (IANS) Australia’s Min Woo Lee led the Macao Open for the third successive day after firing a six-under-par 65 today for a staggering tournament total of 22-under, and a narrow two-shot lead over Poom Saksansin from Thailand.

Poom fired an equally impressive 64 here at Macau Golf and Country Club, with Korea’s Jaewoong Eom two back following a 65, thanks to a brilliant eagle on 18.

New Zealand’s Ben Campbell (68) and Meenwhee Kim (69) from Korea are four strokes further adrift.

Playing aggressively and with supreme confidence 25-year-old Lee, brother of LPGA Tour star Minjee Lee, made an eagle, five birdies and one bogey – which was only his second dropped shot of the week – to put himself in position to win for the first time in two years and claim his maiden Asian Tour title.

He was pushed all the way by playing partner Poom, who in typical Poom fashion drew level with him on the back nine and refused to capitulate.

The diminutive 30-year-old birdied four in a row from the seventh to catch his Australian opponent before Poom handed the lead back when he dropped a shot on 12.

Lee went two ahead after a superb eagle on the par-five 13th, where he hit his second to 10 feet and holed out, before a birdie on 15 put him three in front. However, Poom rallied and birdied the last two holes, while Lee also made birdie on 18.

Lee will have his work cut out for him on Sunday as Poom won the Yeangder TPC three weeks ago for his first victory in five years and is known for being a ferocious competitor and giant killer.

