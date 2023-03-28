scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Golf: Divyanshu Bajaj leads Indian challenge, lies second at KGA Challenge

By News Bureau

Bengaluru, March 28 (IANS) India’s Divyanshu Bajaj had a hole-in-one on the way to a blazing start of 7-under 65 that put him in second place on Tuesday after the first round of the 300,000-dollar KGA Challenge, the second of two European Challenge Tour events in the country.

The Indians enjoying home advantage had a good day as young Kartik Sharma and R Mari Muthu carded 6-under 66 each to be tied fifth while Aman Raj, eighth last week, and local lad Khalin Joshi shot 4-under 68.

Last week at the Black Bull Challenge, the first Challenge Tour event being played in India after 10 years, India’s Om Prakash Chouhan emerged as the winner after a superb final two rounds.

Bajaj aced the Par-3 13th hole after starting from the tenth and was one shot behind the leader, German Michael Hirmer (64). Bajaj had an ace, six birdies and a bogey in his round of 65 and was tied second with Alex Fitzpatrick and Phillip Katich.

The two Challenge Tour events have meant new opportunities for Indian golfers. Chouhan, the winner last week, now has a card on the Challenge Tour. Also, with 300,000 dollars at stake, there is a lot to play in terms of the Order of Merit on the PGTI Tour, from which the winner gets a card to the Tour.

C. Muniyappa, Samarth Dwivedi and Varun Parikh of Gujarat carded 3-under 71 each to be tied 28th. M. Dharma played 2-under 70.

“It’s been a long time since I shot such a low score. I was playing well and performing consistently on the PGTI till 2019 just prior to the onset of Covid. But thereafter I had some health issues due to which I struggled on the golf course. I’ve addressed the health problems with some changes in my lifestyle such as restrictions in my diet. These changes along with my self-belief have helped me get my game back on track,” said Divyanshu, who is yet to win on the pro Tour.

“I was very stable from there on and kept the errors out of my game even though I missed a couple of birdie opportunities from 10 feet on the front nine,” he added.

Leader Hirmer said, “I got off to a great start, my putter was really hot and I was in a nice flow this morning. I hit some good irons today and stayed patient. Last week I played well but didn’t make my putts. It was nice to see some putts drop today.”

–IANS

ak/bsk

Previous article
World Cup Shotgun C'ship: Indian skeet shooters bow out in qualification stage
Next article
Trolls Band Together – It’s time to get the band back together!
This May Also Interest You
News

Trolls Band Together – It’s time to get the band back together!

Sports

World Cup Shotgun C'ship: Indian skeet shooters bow out in qualification stage

Health & Lifestyle

SC permits foreign students to clear MBBS examination in India

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram reports 57 fresh Covid cases

Health & Lifestyle

Licences of 18 pharma companies suspended over drug quality

Sports

Bundesliga: Tuchel in best mood despite only supervising a small training group at Bayern

Sports

Steve Smith joins commantry panel for IPL 2023 as expert

Sports

Women's National Football C'ship: Bhumika Mane strikes two in Maharashtra's big win

Sports

Sri Lanka penalised, docked one point for a slow over-rate in first ODI against New Zealand

News

Vikramaditya Motwane shares what makes his filmography so diverse

Sports

Stokes to play as specialist batter in early stages of IPL 2023

News

Akshay Oberoi's character in 'Gaslight' digs deep into his lineage

Sports

Tennis: India's Sidharth Rawat in singles pre-quarterfinals at Mysuru Open

Lyrics

Hunter – Daiyya Daiyya starring Nia Sharma, Suniel Shetty

News

Jacqueline Fernandez wraps up 1st schedule of 'Fateh' in Amritsar

News

Babil Khan talks about his social media character Bablu

Fashion and Lifestyle

Urvashi Rautela steps out with Jason Derulo for a meal

News

'Paan Dukaniya' in 'Bholaa' will be a big party anthem, feels Raai Laxmi

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US