scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Golfers Dagar, Gandas in line for Top-10 finish at ISPS Handa in N Ireland

By Agency News Desk

Galgorm, N Ireland, Aug 20 (IANS) Diksha Dagar had another gritty round as she played a steady even par round of 72 but dropped to Tied-11th after the third day of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational.

Still, Diksha also made the second cut, as the third round cut fell at 4-over with 38 players making it through to the final day.

In the men’s segment of the tournament being played simultaneously, Manu Gandas was Tied-10th after a round of 70 on the third day and he also made the third round cut which fell at 2-over.

Among women Gabriella Cowley fired a round of 67 (-5) to hold a one-shot lead while Dan Brown retained his six-stroke lead among men.

Diksha, who was T-21 finish in the AIG Women’s Open, had two birdies on the first and the ninth holes of the front nine after which she seemed set to be comfortably in the Top-10. Then she dropped bogeys on the 10th and 16th hole to drop back to even and slipped to T-11.

This week’s innovative event is tri-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, LPGA and Ladies European Tour, with men’s and women’s tournaments played on the same courses at the same time for two equal prize funds of US$1.5million.

In the men’s event Gandas, after a birdie on the second, had four bogeys in the next seven holes. However, he recovered very well with three birdies and no bogeys on the back nine to finish at even par. He was still in the Top-10.

Cowley began the day two shots behind the leader and got off to a good start with birdies on the second, fourth and eighth holes. Cowley dropped a shot on the 10th but rolled in back-to-back birdies on 11 and 12 and made another on 14. She had another bogey on the 15th but made a birdie on 17 to seal a round of 67 and move to the top of the leader board on six-under-par.

American Ryann O’Toole and Germany’s Esther Henseleit sit in a share of second place on five-under-par at Galgorm. Switzerland’s Kim Metraux sits in solo fourth place on four-under-par after producing a round of 69 (-3).

In the men’s competition, England’s Daniel Brown maintained his six-shot advantage and leads with a total of 14-under-par ahead of England’s Alex Fitzpatrick and South Africa’s Wilco Nienaber.

–IANS

cs

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Scheffler co- leads with Fitzpatrick; Theegala, Spieth in fight to get to Tour Champs
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Scheffler co- leads with Fitzpatrick; Theegala, Spieth in fight to get to Tour Champs

News

Contestants to complete new unusual task on 'MTV Roadies' 'Game On' special

Sports

Akhil Sheoran wins bronze, Olympic quota at Baku Shooting Worlds

News

Disha Patani's 'BFF' Aleksander gets her face inked on his arm

Sports

It is not easy to change World Cup schedule; it’s unlikely to happen: Rajeev Shukla on Hyderabad asking for change (ld)

News

Rajkummar drops pic with 'man of the hour' Sunny Deol

Technology

John Warnock, co-founder of Adobe, passes away at 82

News

Tiger Shroff wraps up 'Ganapath: Part 1'

News

'Sunday thoughts': Sara Ali Khan says 'no battle of life lies outside'

News

Kanye West, wife Bianca Censori step out for a steamy night out

Technology

Apple Watch, Fitbit hotspot' for harmful bacteria: Study 

News

Mahabali was the first socialist, says Malayalam superstar Mammootty

Sports

'It was a Silver, a shining symbol of my dedication…': PV Sindhu reminisces about her maiden Olympic medal from Rio 2016

Sports

We do what we’re told, says Rabada over SA20 clashing with South Africa’s Tests against New Zealand

News

Nikita Dutta's mantra is 'life is always better watching sunsets on a beach'

News

‘King of Kotha’ trailer played at Times Square: Dulquer Salmaan says, ‘biggest tribute to Malayalam cinema’

News

Kenneth Branagh likely to return as Hercule Poirot after 'A Haunting in Venice'

News

Romanch Mehta continues 'Baghin' shoot despite severe back injury

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US