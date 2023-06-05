scorecardresearch
Green's presence around the team has changed after IPL and Test ton in India, says Nathon Lyon

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Australian spinner Nathan Lyon praised teammate Cameron Green’s progress which has been accelerated by his impactful stint in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) and his four-month spell in India during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series finale.

Green scored his first Test century during his maiden Test tour of India earlier this year, scoring 114 of just 143 balls in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad in March.

He completed the IPL as arguably the tournament’s standout Australian player, finishing with an average above 50, a strike rate of 160 and a 47-ball hundred that sealed Mumbai Indians’ playoff spot.

Praising Green’s recent IPL campaign and maiden Test hundred against India, Lyon said that the all-rounder’s demeanor within the team has undergone a transformation adding that he is gradually shedding his reserved nature and becoming more outgoing.

“His presence around the team has definitely changed after being a part of that IPL and after scoring that hundred in Ahmedabad. He’s growing in confidence and being himself more, coming out of his shell a little bit more around the team,” he told cricket.com.au.

“I think that just comes from being able to hang in there and play the IPL and be around the likes of (Mumbai and India Test captain) Rohit Sharma and these guys to learn off them,” he added.

Green played a crucial role in Australia’s journey to the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). With an impressive tally of 941 runs in 20 Test matches, he maintains a solid average of 37.64. In addition to his batting prowess, Green has also contributed significantly with the ball, taking 23 wickets

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
