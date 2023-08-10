scorecardresearch
Guys got a bit fed up and decided it was time to go, says Steve Smith on post-Ashes meet-up with England

By Agency News Desk

Sydney, Aug 10 (IANS) Australia;s premier batter Steve Smith has revealed that England refused to have drinks with the visitors’ on multiple occasions after the final Ashes Test ended, saying that his team-mates got fed up and left The Oval as the hosts were busy in their celebrations.

Reports had suggested that after England won by 49 runs to end the series 2-2, the Australians were shut out of England’s changerooms for a customary post-game drink session, while skipper Ben Stokes insisted via Twitter that the two teams met up in a nightclub later.

“We did knock on the door a couple of times. We were waiting around a while and Stokesy came out at one point and said ‘two minutes’ and about an hour passed. We thought, ‘we can’t keep sitting here. Are we going to have a beer or not’? The guys got a bit fed up and decided it was time to go,” said Smith on SEN Radio.

Previously, England opener Zak Crawley had said the England side was giving an elaborate send-off for the retiring duo Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali post-Test as well as for their long-time physio, meaning traditional drinks sharing with Australians didn’t find any space.

“It was unfortunate, it was the first time in my career that we’ve not had a drink with them after a series and it was a bit of a shame. They caught up with a few of the boys in the nightclub later on that night, I had gone home by that stage, but it was a shame not to have a beer and reflect on what was a pretty cool series,” added Smith.

Smith’s immediate challenge in international cricket will be opening the batting for Australia in the T20I series in South Africa, a role he will be taking in for the first time. After he made just one appearance in the Men’s T20 World Cup apart from just one fifty in his last 23 T20I innings, many felt Smith’s time in the side was over.

But Smith reminded people of his T20 prowess with back-to-back centuries for the Sydney Sixers in last season’s BBL, thus paving the way for him to be back in Australia’s T20I frame, who are searching for openers post the retirement of 2021 T20 World Cup winning captain Aaron Finch.

“They said they were going to give me an opportunity up the top a couple of weeks ago. It was something I jumped at, I haven’t done a great deal of it. It was something I did in the Big Bash, I had a bit of success up there. It’s the place you want to bat, probably, in T20 cricket or white-ball cricket all together. I’m getting the opportunity and hopefully I can take it with both hands,” he said.

