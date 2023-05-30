scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Hat's off to Sir Ravindra Jadeja for delivering in a crunch situation: Irfan Pathan

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) After witnessing 73 competitive games, the IPL 2023 has culminated on a stellar note with a last-over thriller between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in the highly-anticipated final at Narendra Modi Stadium.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja held on to his nerves under pressure and helped CSK cross the winning line by hitting a six and a four on the last two deliveries of the game.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan lauded the Saurashtra all-rounder for delivering in style.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Irfan said, “Hat’s off to Sir Jadeja. He delivered for CSK in a crunch situation and took his team to a record-equalling fifth IPL title. He held on to his nerves even as the game seemed to have slipped away from CSK’s grip. Personally, he went through a lot last season, but the India star all-rounder has put all the disappointments behind him. The son of Gujarat wins it for a team from Chennai in front of a capacity ground in Ahmedabad. It couldn’t have been better.”

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif lauded the valuable contribution of senior CSK batter Ambati Rayudu – who announced his retirement from the tournament ahead of the final. In his swansong, Rayudu’s cameo of 19 off 8 balls proved vital at the end for CSK. Rayudu equalled Rohit Sharma’s record of being a part of six IPL-winning teams.

“That impactful knock from Ambati Rayudu was the game-changing moment. His innings was very crucial in the context of the game. The six he hit going on the back foot was the shot of the tournament for me. It was identical to that iconic six which Virat Kohli hit in the T20 World Cup against Pakistan in Melbourne last year. Rayudu looked emotional but full credit to him for ending his IPL career on such a high.”

Irfan Pathan also commended the performance of Gujarat Titans’ pacer Mohit Sharma for leaving an indelible impression in IPL 2023. The right-arm pacer may have failed to defend 12 runs in the high-stakes IPL final, but his journey in this edition of the competition was inspiring and he should be proud of that.

“The emotion Mohit Sharma must be going through is unimaginable. But what an impact he has made in this tournament? It was once in a lifetime performance from Mohit Sharma, and this season, he should be proud of what he has achieved. Hope he continues the good show in the coming seasons as well.”

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: 'I couldn't be more happy, he is a gun player', CSK coach hails Jadeja for match-winning performance
Next article
Fans will get to witness their beloved Thala don that yellow jersey again: Harbhajan
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Nikhil Chandwani now world's most-read longform writer on Instagram

Sports

Bibiano Fernandes announces 23-member squad for AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand

News

Padma Lakshmi hopes to break sports illustrated swimsuit issue record

Technology

BGMI mobile game now available for play for all Indian users

Health & Lifestyle

Japan aims to halve heatstroke deaths by 2030

News

Zeishan Quadri on 'Bloody Daddy': Sometimes some roles satisfy you as an actor

News

Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Raghavendra pays tribute to late actor with tattoo

Health & Lifestyle

Wild poliovirus detected in environmental samples in Pak

Technology

CoinSwitch facilitates nearly $25 mn in funding to 12 Web3 startups

News

Pedro Pascal reveals he got eye infection from a fan encounter

Health & Lifestyle

UK to crackdown on vape marketing targeting kids, teens

News

Abhishek Banerjee says his mom didn't like him as Hathoda Tyagi

News

Dimple Kapadia: You can't do a decent performance if you're not given the meat

Health & Lifestyle

Myntra's EORS-18 goes live on June 1, offering 20 lakh styles across over 6,000 brands

News

'Inheritance can grant privileges, but capability is paramount', says Gurdeep Punjj

News

Vignesh Shivan gets clicked with Sakshi Dhoni, Raviba Jadeja while cheering for Chennai Super Kings

Health & Lifestyle

60% of Indians think toilet is worst area when it comes to harbouring viruses

Sports

Men's Jr Asia Cup 2023: India ready for Korea challenge in semis

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US