Hockey India announces 40-member core probable group for maiden Sub-Jr Men’s National Coaching Camp

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Hockey India has introduced a 40-member Men’s Sub-Junior Core Group for a National Coaching Camp, underscoring its commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering excellence in the sport. Notably, former captain Sardar Singh will serve as a mentor and coach for the camp.

Commencing on August 21 at the world-class Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, the National Coaching Camp will serve as the epicentre for assembling the most promising and adept young players from across the nation. The players have been selected on the basis of their recent performances in the Hockey India Sub-Junior National Championships.

Also, the camp will be followed by international matches in Europe, where the players will have the opportunity to display their skills and test their mettle.

The core group of the National Coaching Camp includes goalkeepers Rahul Bhardwaj, Atif Khan, Abhimanyu Gouda and defenders Sukhmanpreet Singh, Mithlesh Singh, Nitin, Sohil Ali, Sami Rizwan, Pradip Mandal, Rohit Kullu, Vishal Pandey, Ashu Maurya, Ujjwal Pal.

The midfielders included in the camp are Neeraj, Rohit Tirkey, Ghuran Lohra, Rohit Pradhan, Suresh Sharma, Prabhjot Singh, Manmeet Singh Rai, Arun J, Rahul Rajbhar, Rahul Yadav, Afridi, Bijay Shaw, while the list of forwards includes Gurpreet Singh, Srijan Yadav, Happy, Sunil, Ritendra Pratap Singh, Aashir Aadil Khan, Deonath Nanwar, Deepak Pradhan, Yojin Minz, Harshdeep Singh, Ketan Kushwaha, Rohit Irengbam Singh, Ajeet Yadav, Sundarajith M, and Moohamed Jaeed.

Speaking about the camp, Coach Sardar Singh said, “The inception of the Men’s Sub-Junior Core Group stands as a pivotal moment in Hockey India’s ongoing journey to elevate Indian hockey to international prominence. This landmark initiative reflects Hockey India’s unyielding dedication to developing a dynamic pipeline of emerging talent, guaranteeing a prosperous future for men’s hockey on the world stage.”

“The National Coaching Camp will provide an immersive experience for these young athletes. Rigorous training programs will focus on honing skills, enhancing physical fitness, refining tactical acumen, and bolstering mental resilience. I firmly believe that through providing these young athletes with premier coaching, cutting-edge facilities, and the opportunity to compete at the highest level, we have unwavering confidence in their capacity to excel and bring honour to our nation,” he added.

List of players in Sub-Junior Men’s 40-member core-probable group:

Goalkeepers: Rahul Bhardwaj, Atif Khan, Abhimanyu Gouda

Defenders: Sukhmanpreet Singh, Mithlesh Singh, Nitin, Sohil Ali, Sami Rizwan, Pradip Mandal, Rohit Kullu, Vishal Pandey, Ashu Maurya, Ujjwal Pal

Midfielders: Neeraj, Rohit Tirkey, Ghuran Lohra, Rohit Pradhan, Suresh Sharma, Prabhjot Singh, Manmeet Singh Rai, Arun J, Rahul Rajbhar, Rahul Yadav, Afridi, Bijay Shaw

Forwards: Gurpreet Singh, Srijan Yadav, Happy, Sunil, Ritendra Pratap Singh, Aashir Aadil Khan, Deonath Nanwar, Deepak Pradhan, Yojin Minz, Ketan Kushwaha, Rohit Irengbam Singh, Ajeet Yadav, Sundarajith M, Harshdeep Singh, Moohamed Jaeed

–IANS

cs

