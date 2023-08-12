scorecardresearch
Hockey India picks 34 core probables for Asian Games women's national camp

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, Aug 13 (IANS) Hockey India on Saturday named a 34-member core probable group for the senior women’s national coaching camp, scheduled to begin on Monday (August 13) at the SAI Centre here.

The camp will conclude on September 18 ahead of the prestigious Hangzhou Asian Games, scheduled to start on September 23.

The Indian women’s hockey team will begin its campaign at the Asian Games in Hangzhou against Singapore on September 27. India are placed in Pool A along with the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong China, and Singapore.

The Indian players will be entering the camp with confidence after having won the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation – International Tournament in Barcelona last month with a 3-0 victory over the hosts Spain.

The core group includes goalkeepers Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, and Bansari Solanki, while Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, and Mahima Chaudhary are included in the list of defenders.

The midfielders called up to the camp include Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Phalke, and Ajmina Kujur. The core probable group also includes Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo, and Beauty Dungdung in the list of forwards.

Speaking about the upcoming national coaching camp, Indian Women’s hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopman said, “We have showcased in our recent competitions that we are growing as a team and are constantly learning. The upcoming camp is an important one for us as we are spearheading our preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games which could be our road to securing a spot for the Paris Olympics 2024.”

“We will work on the areas where we still need to improve in the camp and will focus on ensuring all the players are comfortable in playing the kind of hockey that we want to play. It is important that all of us are on the same page before the all-important competition ahead for us,” Schopman signed off.

The core-probable group:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki;

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary;

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Ajmina Kujur;

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Dev, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo, Beauty Dungdung.

Agency News Desk
