scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Hockey Pro League: Eye on title, relegation battles in mini-tournament in Antwerp

By Agency News Desk

Antwerp (Belgium), June 29 (IANS) The battles for title and relegation will culminate in a flurry of action during the final mini-tournament of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 season, which starts here on Friday.

Hosts and reigning Olympic champions Belgium will have massive stakes in the championship title and relegation battles in the men’s and women’s competitions, respectively.

In the men’s competition, New Zealand have already been relegated, having taken three points from their 16 matches.

But the hunt for the title is still on.

Great Britain currently occupy the top spot with 32 points from their 16 games. The Netherlands (29 points from 14 games), Belgium (24 points from 12 games) and Spain (21 points from 12 games) are all in the fray for the title, and play their final set of matches over the next week, as this four-way title fight promises to go down the wire, the FIH informed in a release on Thursday.

In the women’s competition, Netherlands have sealed a third title in four years in the Pro League, but the battle for relegation remains wide open.

New Zealand have completed their set of 16 matches and find themselves in eighth place, one spot above the USA, having scored three more points than the team from America. But with four games in hand, the USA need four points from their matches in Antwerp, to lift them above the Black Sticks and keep them in the competition next season.

The Indian women’s team has won the right to be promoted for next season’s Pro League by winning the Nations Cup, the second-rung competition.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sanjay Mishra’s ‘Giddh’ qualifies for Oscars
Next article
Tilotama Shome says it took a few filmmakers to imagine her in roles other than of the poor
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google rolling out Q&A, poll features to Meet live streams

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram hospital performs India's first surgery for schizophrenia

Sports

Global Chess League: Top women GMs Koneru Humpy, Hou Yifan bat for more GCL-like events for women

News

After Kaali Kaali Zulfon Ke & Biba Sada Dil, Madhur Sharma brings you T-Series’ Bin Maahi

News

Hemant Chaudhary: Theatres aren’t going anywhere

News

Tilotama Shome says it took a few filmmakers to imagine her in roles other than of the poor

News

Sanjay Mishra’s ‘Giddh’ qualifies for Oscars

Technology

Apple may launch new headphones with USB-C port next month

Technology

Why type A blood is linked to higher risk of Covid infections

News

Abdu Rozik to enter ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house as wildcard contestant

Technology

Indian researchers find evidence of ultra-low frequency gravitational waves

Sports

Major League Cricket: Experienced panel of match officials in place for the inaugural season

News

‘Adhura’ trailer packs a punch with supernatural occurrences, possession and dark secrets

Health & Lifestyle

Yohashala opens in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow

News

Anil Kapoor's bucket list includes 'doing more theatre'

News

Prajakta Koli: ‘Neeyat’ was everything that I imagined and more

News

NTR Jr, Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Mani Ratnam, others invited to join Academy as members

Technology

Virgin Galactic to launch commercial flight service today

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US