Hooda to visit Jantar Mantar in support of protesting wrestlers

Rohtak (Haryana), April 24 (IANS) Coming out in the support of wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda on Monday said they are the pride of the country as they have hoisted the country’s flag across the world.

“It’s a matter of shame that international players have to come out on the streets to stage a sit-in protest. The players should get justice as their demand is justified. In such a situation, rising above politics, I have myself demanded justice for the players and will go to Delhi’s Jantar Mantar tomorrow (Tuesday) to meet them,” he told the media here.

The former Haryana Chief Minister said he has repeatedly demanded an impartial inquiry into all allegations against the WFI chief. “The government should take immediate action on the complaints of the players,” he said, while replying to a media query here.

Hooda, who visited several grain markets of Rohtak, Beri, Chhara, Jhajjar, Sampla and Bahadurgarh and talked to farmers, labourers and traders, said they were in distress due to non-payment and lifting of wheat from the marketing yards.

“Due to non-lifting, there is less space for keeping wheat in the mandis. Farmers are forced to keep their crops outside the mandis, even in the cremation grounds,” he said.

“Due to the delay in lifting, there is a danger of spoiling owing to frequent inclement weather. The government did not give tenders for the lifting of wheat from the mandis in time. Till the lifting is not done, the wheat does not reach the warehouses and the payment of the farmers would not be cleared. The promise made by the government to pay the farmers within 72 hours has proved hollow,” the two-time Chief Minister said.

Hooda reiterated the demand for compensation for the damage caused to the crop by unseasonal rains. He said far from giving compensation, till now the government has not been able to get the ‘girdwari’ (loss assessment) of the crops done.

“Many farmers even harvested their crops while awaiting ‘girdwari’. That’s why the government should speed up the ‘girdwari’ and payment of compensation. To compensate the loss of farmers, they should be given a compensation from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 per acre and bonus of Rs 500 per quintal,” he added.

–IANS

