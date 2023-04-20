scorecardresearch
'I can't work out what I need to compete': Rehabilitating Nadal withdraws from Madrid Open

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) In what is a fresh blow to Rafael Nadal’s French Open preparations, the 22-time Grand Slam champion on Thursday announced his withdrawal from the Madrid Open due to his ongoing injury concerns.

The 36-year-old had also withdrawn from the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open, Monte Carlo Masters as well as the ongoing Barcelona Open as he is still recovering from a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in his left leg and he continues to focus on returning to full fitness.

“As you know I suffered an important injury in Australia of the psoas muscle. Initially, it had to be a six-to-eight-week recovery period and we are now on fourteen. The reality is that the situation is not what we would have expected,” Nadal said in a video he released on social media on Thursday.

“All medical indications have been followed, but somehow the evolution has not been what they initially told us and we find ourselves in a difficult situation.

“The weeks are passing and I had the illusion of being able to play in tournaments that are the most important in my career such as Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros and for the moment I have missed Monte Carlo and Barcelona. I will not be able to be in Madrid unfortunately,” he said.

“The injury still hasn’t healed and I can’t work out what I need to compete. I was training, but now a few days ago we decided to change course a bit, do another treatment and see if things improve to try to get to what comes next.

“I can’t give deadlines because if I knew I would tell you but I don’t know. This is how things are now,” the Spaniard added.

The 14-time Roland Garros winner remains doubtful for the French Open in May, where he is defending champion, as he has been out of action since his Australian Open second-round loss to American Mackenzie McDonald, where he aggravated a hip injury.

This year he has played four matches — two at the United Cup and as many as at the Australian Open and lost three of them. His only win came against Britain’s Jack Draper in the first round at Melbourne Park.

The Madrid Masters begins on April 27, where Nadal is the most successful player with five titles to his name.

