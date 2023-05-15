scorecardresearch
I-League 2 Final Round: Ambernath United Atlanta FC host Shillong Lajong in top of table clash

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS Ambernath United Atlanta FC will clash with Shillong Lajong in the 2023 I-League 2 Final Round at the Cooperage Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. The home side had an eventful first match of the I-League 2 final round in which they won 1-0 against FC Bengaluru United.

This clash against Shillong is touted as a top-of-the-table clash as the teams placed at the top two spots in the table will clash for the first time in a competitive fixture.

Ambernath United Atlanta FC began their campaign in the final round at home to FC Bengaluru United. The Bengaluru side comes into the match fresh from a 1-0 win against Delhi FC in their opening match. It took until the 82nd minute for Ambernath United Atlanta FC to find the back of the net but it proved to be the match-winner. Super substitute Abhijit Tawhare was at the end of the scramble in the box and slotted the ball past the Bengaluru keeper to give the home side a 1-0 lead. They would hold on to win 1-0 and earn all three points.

Their opponents Shillong Lajong are one of the two sides remaining undefeated in the final round so far. They won their opening match 2-1 against Unites SC and then drew 0-0 against Delhi FC. That makes it four points from the possible six points, as a result of this they are now top of the table.

Shillong Lajong were the best second-placed side to qualify for the final round after winning four of their six matches and drawing once. They now are in the driver’s seat and sit at the correct end of the table.

Ambernath United Atlanta FC have won their last five matches in a row, four in the group stages which ensured qualification to the final round. Then opening the final round with a 1-0 win to score three points.

They now look to register back-to-back wins which could see them go top of the final round table. The other match tomorrow is Delhi FC vs United SC where both these sides will look to register their first win of the final round.

Schizophrenia's genetic risk linked to placenta than brain: Study
Soft signal rule scrapped from international cricket playing conditions, says ICC
