I tend to disagree with it, it’s a mistake: Steve Waugh slams Australian selection call for fourth Test

Manchester, July 20 (IANS) Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh slammed Australia for dropping Todd Murphy from the playing eleven for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

The visitors dropped off-spinner Murphy from the lineup for the fourth Test. Instead, they opted to bring back Cameron Green to join forces with fellow all-rounder Mitch Marsh.

It is the first time since 2012 that Australia has run with an XI missing a frontline spinner in a Test match.

“I tend to disagree with it. I think it’s a mistake, particularly in Manchester where the ball does turn,” Waugh told SENQ Breakfast of the Australian selection.

In the absence of the injured Nathan Lyon during the third Test, off-spinner Murphy was brought in but had limited opportunities, bowling only 9.3 overs and only two in the second innings when England ran down a modest target of 251 to win by three wickets and keep the series alive.

Waugh admitted that he would have liked to see Murphy selected for Old Trafford despite his sparing use at Headingley.

“I would have liked to see him get more opportunities. I thought he was very impressive (in India), he’s mature, he’s got good control. I would have loved to see him play this Test match. I think he could have had a big impact in Manchester,” Waugh said of Murphy.

The former skipper also believes that the English batting line-up will relish the favorable conditions in Manchester once they dismiss the Aussies who are 8/299 at stumps on Day 1.

“I know they’re probably looking at the forecast and saying there’s a bit of rain around, but you do need variation in the attack. Particularly with the way England plays. They go at the bowlers really hard and we’ve got four right-arm quick bowlers so there’s a bit of sameness about our attack.

“Mitchell Starc is actually the key being a left-armer and swinging the ball, he brings variation. But if the wicket is pretty flat and we haven’t got too much up our sleeve, I think England will probably like the sight of the four right-arm quick bowlers,” said Waugh.

–IANS

bc/cs

