scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

If opportunities do come up, I'll certainly consider it: Uthappa on coaching IPL teamm

By Agency News Desk

Harare, July 27 (IANS) Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa will welcome the opportunity of coaching with open hands an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise as the IPL stalwart “knows” how good teams in the T20 tournament play.

Uthappa, who has won the IPL twice (once with Kolkata Knight Riders and the other with Chennai Super Kings), has no hesitation in giving back to the cash-rich league in a different role and will “certainly consider” any opportunity if it arises.

“It depends, I would certainly love to be involved with the team. If opportunities do come, I’ll certainly consider it. Yeah (coach), I would love to get involved in setting up…Maybe cricket operations, or director of cricket, where I feel like, I know what it takes or give a team the best chance to win the game,” Uthappa told IANS after his brilliant innings helped Harae Hurricanes beat Durban Qalandars in Zim Afro T10 League.

“Because I’ve been with different teams and I know how good teams work, can set structures in place which will help achieve them, something I love to do. So those opportunities, come up I’ll certainly consider them,” he added.

Uthappa is currently playing for Harare Hurricanes in Zim Afro T10 League and the right-handed batter expressed his desire to play more cricket in the coming years.

The former KKR batter represented India in both ODIs and T20Is and is known for his aggressive approach in limited-overs cricket.

“Well for me, I want to play more cricket. I was waiting 10 months of the year to play just the IPL. Ranji Trophy was not in the picture, you know at the age of 36 you are taking the spot of the youngster. You are not playing red-ball cricket and just appearing for white-ball cricket for practice because the level is altogether different when IPL is compared to domestic cricket,” he said.

“So you know you are using that as practice. I wanted to play more cricket and hoped that by playing in this tournament I get to play a lot more tournaments. As I want to play a lot more cricket. I really love the game, I enjoy the game and have really fun with the game. I’m hoping to play a lot more cricket as time goes,” Uthappa added.

Harare Hurricanes put on a scintillating display with the bat, as Uthappa rolled back the clock, and scored freely against the Durban Qalandars, registering an emphatic half-century on Wednesday.

Uthappa slammed 53 runs in 23 balls as Harare Hurricanes defeated Durban Qalandars by 24 runs.

Speaking about the T10 format he said, “T10 is a great initiative to introduce the game of cricket to a lot of young cricket-playing nations. It’s a great version of the game to take it in Europe and introduce cricket to them in this version and slowly bring it to them the T20 version or ODIs. It is a great version to be in the Olympics as well.”

The former CSK batter was in awe of the great weather that a country like Zimbabwe and said he loves coming here.

“I love Zimbabwe, I absolutely love Zimbabwe, I love the people, love the atmosphere. The weather is beautiful, there is wildlife, and love coming down here. I’m glad I was able to bring my wife along with me. And next year I’ll bring my kids as well,” Uthappa signed off.

–IANS

cs/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Adah Sharma on ‘Commando’ series role: ‘She will be common link between OTT and the film’
Next article
Ameesha Patel says she shares father-daughter relationship with ‘Gadar’ maker Anil Sharma: ‘We block each other’
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Tech startup Wiom raises Rs 140 cr to make unlimited internet affordable

News

Ameesha Patel says she shares father-daughter relationship with ‘Gadar’ maker Anil Sharma: ‘We block each other’

News

Adah Sharma on ‘Commando’ series role: ‘She will be common link between OTT and the film’

Technology

Power outage causes NASA to briefly lose contact with ISS: Report

Technology

Microsoft to roll out new Xbox Home UI

Sports

Jofra Archer on course to be fit for England's 50-over World Cup defence, says Paul Farbrace

Sports

Japan Open: Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag storm into quarterfinals; Treesa-Gayatri ousted

News

Cillian Murphy open to playing Ken in 'Barbie' sequel

News

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet; netizens say ‘Ask this in KBC’

Technology

AstroTalk has democratised online astrology services in India: Founder

News

Matt Damon recollects kissing Scarlett Johansson was 'hell'

News

Sunny Deol says 'hatred' between India, Pakistan is because of 'political game'

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Netherlands hold defending champions USA to 1-1 draw

Technology

realme C53 revolutionises entry-level smartphones with Unisoc T612 chipset

Sports

Football: Rakow beat Qarabag in UEFA Champions League qualifier

Technology

Twitter seizes @x handle without warning or paying owner

Sports

Football: Spain star Isco joins La Liga club Betis on one-year deal

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Brampton Wolves derail Montreat Tigers; Toronto Nationals beat Mississauga Panthers

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US