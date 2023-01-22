scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

If you get command on line and length, you can rule the world: Mohammed Shami to Umran Malik

By News Bureau

Raipur, Jan 22 (IANS) Senior India fast bowler Mohammed Shami advised young tearaway quick Umran Malik to get command on his line and length, adding that if he does so, then he “can rule the world”.

“There’s only one piece of advice I want to give. I don’t think it’s easy to play against the pace that you have. Just that we need to work a little on line and length. If we can get a command over it, we can rule the world. You have a lot of power, future is bright. Best wishes for you, hope you do well,” said Shami to Umran in a video on bcci.tv.

On Saturday, Shami was at his vintage best, scything through the New Zealand batting line-up with seam movement to pick 3/18 in six overs and set the base for a comprehensive eight-wicket victory, giving India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

“As usual, I kept things simple as per the plan and not try to tamper with your skills and focus on bowling as per one line and length. Plus, there was some dampness on the pitch, which worked well for us as we were able to give the ball a rip and seam it too,” he added.

Shami signed off by advising Umran to keep a calm mind, even during pressure situations, as that will only help him in executing his skills better. “When you are playing for the country, you shouldn’t take pressure on yourself. You should keep trusting your skills. You tend to get carried away when under pressure.”

“But, when you keep your cool and keep trusting your skills, you have better opportunity to execute your plans. When you are doing well, then the importance of focussing is more. Keep your smile on, it’s white-ball cricket, anybody can get hit. But keep believing in your skill and keep an eye on the pitch and bowl accordingly.”

With the series in the bag, India could be tempted to make some changes for the third and final ODI against New Zealand at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

–IANS

nr/cs

Previous article
Jaffer thinks key Indian players should play next round of Ranji Trophy instead of Indore ODI
Next article
Women's T20I Tri-series: India aim to continue winning momentum against West Indies (preview)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ILT20: Big-hitting Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer extend Gulf Giants' winning streak

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India crash out with 4-5 defeat to New Zealand in sudden death shoot-out

Fashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor’s pet a fussy eater; she asks fans how to rev up his appetite

News

Ex-Army officer Yogendra Singh Yadav shares how challenging it was to fight during Kargil war

Sports

Premier League: Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham

News

Anurag Kashyap: Alaya F, Karan Mehta are phenomenal young actors with great energy

News

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the biggest action-drama SELFIEE!

Sports

Australian Open: Tsitsipas overcomes Sinner to reach quarterfinals

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Spain overcome Malaysia 4-3 in sudden death to seal quarterfinal berth

Health & Lifestyle

Stones removed from 3-year-old's urinary bladder

News

Rohit Shetty remembers 'Chennai Express' while shooting train sequence

News

Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar all set to welcome their first child

Sports

India Open 2023: Kunlavut Vitidsarn, An Se Young upset top seeds Axelsen, Yamaguchi to clinch titles

Technology

Female, male hearts respond differently to stress hormone

Sports

Winners of the ICC Awards 2022 set to be revealed from Monday onwards

Sports

ISL: Odisha FC rope in local talent Tankadhar Bag

Sports

Australian Open: Jessica Pegula reaches quarterfinal for third straight year

Sports

National 4W Racing: Ryan, Dillon, Sai Sanjay notch wins; double for Arjun Narendran, Ritesh Rai in Round 3

News

When Anne Hathaway was asked ‘are you a good girl or a bad girl?’

Sports

Sports Ministry holds first Mission Olympic Cell meeting outside Delhi to discuss key agenda points

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US