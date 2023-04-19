scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'I'm not injured anymore': Fit again Swiatek ready for Stuttgart Open title defense

By Agency News Desk

Stuttgart (Germany), April 19 (IANS) World No.1 Iga Swiatek has assured that she is “not injured anymore” and is ready for her title defense at the Stuttgart Open.

In March, Swiatek was forced to withdraw ahead of the Miami Open and Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers with a rib injury sustained during her run to the Indian Wells semifinals.

“I’m not injured anymore, so that’s the most important thing for me. I feel like I used that time in Warsaw well to rest a little bit and to not think about tennis,” Swiatek told reporters in Stuttgart.

“I have still been working out physically a little bit and obviously coming back to practicing step by step. Here I am, and I think I’m ready,” she added.

Last year, in the midst of her 37-match win streak, the Pole made her tournament debut in Stuttgart and proceeded to roll to her fourth consecutive title, beating Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2 in the final.

Speaking about her title defense in Stuttgart, Swiantek stated that she is keeping her expectations low as it will be her first tournament after coming back from injury.

“I think any of us wants to win the tournament. For me, you know, it doesn’t really matter what happened last year, because it’s a totally different story. You know, I treat every tournament really as the one that I want to win

“For sure here it’s a special one, because I have really nice memories from last year. It’s the first tournament on clay. So, for sure I would love to play well, but I also know that I might be a little bit rusty, because coming back from injury, it’s always a little bit like that. So, I’m keeping my expectations low, but for sure I want to play the best tennis possible,” the Pole said.

Swiatek, after getting a first-round bye, will face a challenge in her opening match Thursday against China’s Zheng Qinwen. The World No.25 has taken a set off Swiatek in both their previous meetings.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
PV Priya names U-17 Women's squad for U-17 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in Bishkek
Next article
Stuttgart Open: Ostapenko overpowers Raducanu in opener, to face Ons Jabeur next
This May Also Interest You
Technology

HP prepares hybrid workplaces with new Pavilion PC portfolio in India

News

Now, Angad Bedi turns a sportsman!

Health & Lifestyle

Have tested Covid positive, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Technology

Google's latest Chrome update boosts speed on Mac, Android

Technology

Samsung launches industry-leading Galaxy M14 5G in India

Fashion n Lifestyle

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s hot pictures making TejRan fans go crazy

Sports

International hockey returns to Chennai after 16 years, to host Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Technology

Opera brings its free VPN service to its browser for iOS

News

When Manisha Koirala called the real life heroes from the TATA Hospital NGO Impact foundation

Technology

Apple previews its 1st retail store in India, Tim Cook 'excited' to build more

Technology

Apple's 2024 product roadmap may not include iPhone SE 4

Sports

IPL 2023: DC players' bats, other equipment stolen in transit; report

Sports

La Liga: Getafe trip a test for tired Barcelona

Sports

1st Test: Karunaratne, Mendis centuries help Sri Lanka take charge despite late wickets from Ireland

Health & Lifestyle

TN records 521 fresh Covid cases, health dept on alert

Sports

CCI Classic Billiards: Pankaj Advan rolls past Gilchrist; Gujarat's Shah, Haria join Rob Hall in semis (Ld)

News

Snap signs new deal with music labels to boost Sounds library

Technology

Razorpay sets up advisory board to boost corporate governance

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US