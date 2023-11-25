Imad Wasim opts out of National T20 cup over T10 league

Lahore, Nov 25 (IANS) Former Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim opted out of the ongoing National T20 Cup in favor of participating in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 league. The decision was confirmed by Islamabad team coach Junaid Khan who revealed that Imad envisions his future in league cricket, prompting the move towards T10 cricket.

“Imad feels he has a better future in league cricket hence he decided to play in T10 League and PCB issued him NOC,” said Junaid Khan.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet issued the NOC, as high officials are striving to secure the involvement of all players in the ongoing tournament.

“He hasn’t got the NOC so far. Let’s see what PCB decides,” Gladiators’ spokesperson said.

The 34-year-old, Imad officially announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday showing gratitude for the support received from both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and fans.

–IANS

hs/