India celebrates historic 1000th MotoGP race with bike rally to Gurugram

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Superbikes, flashy skills and burnouts were on display when close to 1000 riders took part in a bike rally on Saturday to celebrate the 1000th MotoGP race, which will be held in France this weekend.

The exhilarating bike rally was organised as the motorcycle racing fever begins to grip India ahead of its first-ever MotoGP race in the country, scheduled to take place at the Buddh International Circuit in Noida from September 22-24.

This weekend’s French Grand Prix marks a significant achievement in the history of MotoGP since the first feast of speed was held 74 years ago.

On Saturday, motorsports enthusiasts and bike riders joined in numbers to pay tribute to the sport’s remarkable milestone.

The exciting rally is the first of many such events being organised in the build-up to the historic MotoGP India round — the “MotoGP Bharat”. Riders gathered at the JLN Stadium to begin the rally and showed flashy burnouts before moving to Gurugram where they also displayed top-notch skills with superbikes.

Pushkar Nath Srivastava, COO, Fairstreet Sports, which will be organising MotoGP Bharat, said: “We are thrilled to have organised the MotoGP milestone celebration with a bike rally event that brought together the passion, excitement, and unity of the motorcycle racing community in the capital city.”

“As India gears up for the first-ever MotoGP Bharat, this was a remarkable experience to witness the joy on the faces of fans and riders alike. This rally not only celebrated the milestones of MotoGP’s history but also gave glimpses of the excitement of fans for the historic event later this year,” he said.

The ongoing MotoGP 2023 season, which witnesses 20 races across 17 countries, will visit India for its 13th race as the country makes its debut on the racetrack. Indian fans will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the exciting race in which 11 teams and 22 riders will be in action.

The stars that will reach India for the race include Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, Marc Marquez of Honda Team, Marco Bezzecchi of Mooney, Brad Binder and Jack Miller of Redbull KTM, Jorge Martin of Prima and many more.

MotoGP Bharat is India’s first-ever MotoGP race and will be organised by Fairstreet Sports, in collaboration with Dorna Sports, at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22-24.

–IANS

bsk/ak

