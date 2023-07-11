India, Oman, Nepal to reach Sri Lanka for ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Colombo, July 9 (IANS) Teams from India, Oman, and Nepal will arrive in Sri Lanka on Monday (July 10) to take part in the fifth edition of the Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, which will commence on July 13 and all matches will be played in Colombo.

Team Oman will be the first to arrive in Sri Lanka on Monday in the early hours, while India will arrive in Colombo at noon and Nepal in the evening.

The Pakistan Emerging Team, the defending champion in the tournament, will arrive on July 11 and Team UAE will arrive on July 12. Bangladesh and Afghanistan have already arrived in the country.

The eight-nation tournament (50 over) will be played in four venues, namely R. Premadasa, P. Sara Oval, SSC, and CCC.

The eight teams in the fray have been divided into two groups of four each. Group A includes Afghanistan A, Oman, Bangladesh A and Sri Lanka A, while Group B comprises Nepal, Pakistan ‘A’, United Arab Emirates ‘A’ and India ‘A’.

The top teams from each group will qualify for the knockout semifinals, which will be held on July 21 while the final will be played at the R. Premadasa stadium on July 23.

Pakistan won the 2019 edition of the tournament, beating Bangladesh U23 by 77 runs in the final. Sri Lanka have won this tournament twice (2017, 2018) while India won the title in the inaugural edition in 2013.

–IANS

bsk