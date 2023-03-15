scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

India professional boxer Neeraj Goyat set to take down Jose Zepeda in Mexico

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Neeraj Goyat will return to professional boxing against Jose Zepeda on March 25 in Guadalajara, Mexico. A fighting purse of $120 thousand (equivalent to over INR 1 crore) is up for grabs at the event.

The last couple of years has not been easy for Goyat as one of the biggest fights of his career had to be called off in 2019 against former world champion Amir Khan due to an accident.

Goyat last fought in Bangkok against Rachata Khaophimai and won it via knockout and is ready to face off against Zepeda, who is one of the stalwarts in the world of professional boxing with a total of 35 wins from his 40 fights, 27 of them being knockouts.

“From the start, my attempt has always been to raise the level of Indian professional boxing and to stamp its authority on the world stage and that Indian boxers are recognized as formidable boxers. Even when I first beat WBA World Champion Xu Can in China, the aim was to raise the level for Indian boxers and let them know that these wins are possible.

“I hope to inspire and pave the way for the future of professional boxers in India to fight at this level and get opportunities since no one else in the history of our country has fought with the names I have,” said Goyat regarding the announcement of the event, which is promoted by one of the biggest professional boxing promoters, Golden Boy Promotions.

The three-time WBC Asia title winner turned professional in 2013 and since then has fought 22 bouts with a record of 17-3 with 7 knockouts (17-3-2 draws). He is the first Indian boxer to have made it to the WBC world rankings and has won the ‘Honorary Boxer of the Year’ by WBC Asia in 2017.

Mexican boxers are regarded as one of the best competitors and extremely tough to beat in the world of professional boxing.

“I’m the only boxer from India who has fought 5-6 Mexican boxers as they are considered the most brutal in the world. It is also a learning opportunity and Jose’s record speaks for itself, he has been the WBC World Champion in the past. The fight is being organised by Golden Boy, the world’s second-largest professional boxing promoter, and I look forward to taking Jose down.” Goyat signed off.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Previous article
'Kundali Bhagya' takes a 20-year leap, Sana Sayyad to play female lead
Next article
Avril Lavigne to launch a tell-all documentary of her professional journey
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Sammer demanding increasing robustness and speed in German club football

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals

Sports

WPL 2023: We thought 150 was par based on the conditions, says Sneh Rana

Health & Lifestyle

Patients suffering from rare diseases should be treated at JK Lon Hospital: HC tells Raj govt

Sports

WPL 2023: It's the game I was searching for, says Ashleigh Gardner on her all-round performance

Sports

This champion is going to rise again: Yuvraj Singh on meeting Rishabh Pant

Sports

IND v AUS: Hardik Pandya 'quite confident' of bowlers doing very well in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Sports

WPL 2023: Fifties from Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner take Gujarat Giants to 147/4

Sports

2023 ODI World Cup: Nepal punch Qualifier ticket after beating UAE by DLS method

Sports

Focus on fourth Clasico of season as La Liga goes into the international break (preview)

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals (ld)

Sports

Indian National Rally C'ship: Stage set for 46th South India Rally

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS agitation: Do not test our patience, Mantralaya seer warns PM Modi, CM Bommai

News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

Health & Lifestyle

Can't confirm Vasant Kunj incident caused by stray dogs, autopsy report awaited: Delhi Mayor

Sports

National Chess C'ship for Visually Impaired: Gangolli, Pradhan continue to lead

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US