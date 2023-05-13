scorecardresearch
Indian para shooters open season with 6 medals

Indian para shooters opened the 2023 season on a strong note winning six medals including a Team gold at the International Shooting Competition of Hannover (ISCH) & WSPS Grand Prix in Hannover, Germany.

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Indian para shooters opened the 2023 season on a strong note winning six medals including a Team gold at the International Shooting Competition of Hannover (ISCH) & WSPS Grand Prix in Hannover, Germany.

Akash stood out among the shooters winning three medals including a gold medal in the P4 50m Pistol Mixed SH1 Team event. Akash along with Nihal Singh and Rubina Francis aggregated 1565-14x in the qualifying to finish ahead of Poland and Azerbaijan.

Akash also took a bronze in the P4-50m Pistol Mixed SH1 individual event besides a silver medal in the P5-10m Standard Air Pistol Mixed SH1 event. Nihal, meanwhile, claimed the bronze in 10m Air Pistol Men SH1 event.

The Indian shooters will be next seen in action at the season opening World Shooting Para Sport event – Changwon 2023 World Cup in South Korea starting May 22 to 30, 2023.

First International Judges in Shooting Para shooting

Not just the shooters brought glory to the nation, coaches Subhash Rana (national coach) and Vivek Saini (assistant coach) became the first ever Shooting Para Sport judges or jury from India to officiate in an international event overseas.

Rana and Saini attended the World Shooting Para Sport Judges and Jury Course in February 2023 to become eligible to officiate in international competitions.

–IANS

cs

