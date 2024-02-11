Indian Supercross Racing League: BigRock Motorsports dominates track in Ahmedabad leg

Ahmedabad, Feb 11 (IANS) The BigRock Motorsports team dominated the track, showcasing exceptional skill and determination as they ruled the second leg of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) at the EKA Arena, Ahmedabad, on Sunday.

The ISRL Round 2 received an overwhelming response in the economic hub of Gujarat, as the city played host to a thrilling race attended by Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, alongside distinguished political and business figures.

In a spectacular display of talent, Matt Moss star athlete of BigRock Motorsports, riding the Kawasaki, secured first place in the 450cc international race, thrilling the Ahmedabad crowd. BigRock Motorsports had also dominated the first leg of ISRL in Pune.

Reid Taylor also from BigRock Motorsport riding the Kawasaki led the 250-cc international race, while Ben Prasit Hallgren of Mohite’s Racing riding the Kawasaki won the 250 cc India Asia Mix category, surprising everyone with their outstanding performance.

Team BigRock Motorsport celebrated a resounding victory in Ahmedabad and emerged as the frontrunners of the combined races at the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), a groundbreaking franchise based Supercross. The electrifying race drew a cheering crowd of over 10,000 attendees, exceeding the maximum stadium capacity by 500.

Addressing the inaugural race, CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, said, “Today, as we witness the thrilling Supercross event in Ahmedabad, we celebrate the embodiment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a vibrant sports ecosystem. Gujarat is honoured to host the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League, showcasing our commitment to sportsmanship and excellence.

“This event ignites passion, inspires champions, and elevates Gujarat’s global standing in motorsports. With our rich sports legacy and dedicated sports policy, we aim to nurture talent and promote sports across all levels,” he added.

The second race of Season One, held at Ahmedabad, displayed an impressive line-up of international champions and emerging Indian stars across four categories: 450cc international riders, 250cc international riders, 250cc India-Asia mix, and the fiercely competitive 85cc junior class.

With top riders from around the world converging in India, the series will serve as the ultimate proving ground for global Supercross supremacy. The league is committed to providing a safe and competitive environment for riders of all ages and skill levels.

