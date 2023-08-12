scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Indian team might already be concerned about Shubman Gill’s form: RP Singh

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) With the five-match T20I series between India and the West Indies tantalisingly poised at 2-1 in favor of the hosts, the bandwagon moves to the Broward County Stadium in Florida, USA, for the fourth game on Saturday evening.

India came back strongly in the third match after two narrow losses, and Hardik Pandya’s men would like to carry the momentum into this must-win game. While the young Tilak Varma has been impressive with the bat on his debut tour, opener Shubman Gill has not managed to hit the peaks he’s generally known to.

So, is his form a bit of a concern for Team India? JioCinema expert, RP Singh, said: “I think the Indian team might be concerned about Shubman Gill already because he hasn’t managed to score big for quite a long time. He has not done well against the left-arm spinners on a few occasions, too. The pitches are a bit challenging, no doubt, but if you’re playing at the international level, you’ll encounter different types of surfaces. It’s not like Indian pitches will always be the same, allowing you to play big shots through the line. But, I feel the Indian team has decided that Shubman (Gill) will be opening the innings with Rohit Sharma in future.”

Another expert Abhinav Mukund, observed: “India should be a bit concerned about Shubman Gill’s form in this series. But that being said, he is a quality player, and I am sure he will figure it out. I feel he is getting into too much of a shell and then playing an attacking shot and getting dismissed. Unfortunately for Shubman, he hasn’t got the big score but there is not too much worry about it as far as I am concerned, because we have seen in the IPL how he is able to progress and score big hundreds and be the anchor that India needs at the top of the order. That’s exactly what I would want from him. Take a bit more time, it’s fine and be the senior partner in that top order. I am sure Shubman will fire.”

With the series on the line, do India need to do anything differently from what they did in the previous match? Singh said: “The change should primarily be in the batting approach because batting is a crucial aspect for us. Along with that, seven batters are playing, and when the top four batsmen perform effectively, if one of them stays until the 18th-19th over, India will comfortably win the match. Moreover, the pitch at Florida is also favorable for batting.”

–IANS

cs

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
News about my social media earnings is not true: Virat Kohli
Next article
Not holding my breath for Musk: Zuckerberg on cage fight in Italy
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Not holding my breath for Musk: Zuckerberg on cage fight in Italy

Sports

News about my social media earnings is not true: Virat Kohli

Sports

India meet Bahrain in international futsal debut

Sports

Gustavsson backs Australia's fitness for World Cup quarters

Technology

Microsoft shuts down support for Cortana in Windows, Teams

Technology

Bezos, Sanchez announce $100 mn fund to help Hawaii recover from wildfire

Sports

Olympic champs Gong, Liu to lead China for World Athletics Championships

Sports

Higher Organising Committee put final touches to preparations for Dubai 2023 Para Powerlifting Worlds

Technology

Sam Bankman-Fried sent to jail over witness tampering, VPN use charges

Health & Lifestyle

Measles death toll in South Sudan state hits 61

News

Raj & DK reveal 'Guns & Gulaabs' has been shot in Uttarakhand

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Odisha FC beat Rajasthan United FC 2-1

Sports

'Theatre of Dreams': Para shuttlers Pramod, Sukant visit Man United's stadium

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mohammedan Sporting register 2-0 win over Indian Navy Football Team

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: India storm into final with dominant 5-0 win over Japan

Sports

VVS Laxman to not travel with Indian team for Ireland T20I series tour: Report

Sports

Badminton Association of India inaugurates National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati

News

Sayli Salunkhe’s voice texture landed her the lead in ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US