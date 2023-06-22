scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Indian team named for Asian Athletics Championships; focus on Toor, Sreeshankar and Tejaswin

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) India on Thursday named a 54-member team for the Asian Athletics Championships, to be held in Bangkok from July 12 to 16, featuring star long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, Asian record holder shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor and new decathlon champion Tejaswin Shankar in the national track and field contingent.

The team was picked by the selection committee of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

At Asian Athletics Championships, the focus will be on Toor, Sreeshankar and Tejaswin, who did very well at the recently concluded Inter-State Athletic Championships 2023 in Bhubaneswar.

On the other hand, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and Commonwealth Games silver medallist 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable were not named in the team as the duo will continue to train abroad for the World Championships in Budapest in August.

As per AFI, the national camp will be organised in Patiala, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram before the Asian Athletics Championships.

Anju Bobby George, Olympian and world medalist in women’s long jump will be team leader of the Indian contingent at the Championships. The team will leave for Thailand on July 9.

The Team:

Men: Rajesh Ramesh and Muhammed Ajmal (400m/4x400m Relay/4x400m Mixed Relay), Amoj Jacob (4x400m Relay/4x400m Mixed Relay), Nihal Joel William, Mijo Chacko Kurian and Muhammed Anas Yahiya (4x400m Relay), Krishan Kumar and Mohammed Afsal (800m), Ajay Kumar Saroj and Jinson Johnson (1500m), Gulveer Singh (5000m/10000m), Abhishek Pal (5000m/10000m), Mohammed Nurhasan and Bal Kishan (3000m Steeplechase), Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar (400m hurdles), Tejaswin Shankar (Decathlon), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (High Jump), Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar (Long Jump), Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker (Triple Jump), Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Karanveer Singh (Shot Put), Rohit Yadav and D P Manu (Javelin Throw), Akshdeep Singh and Vikash Singh (20km Race Walk).

Women: Jyothi Yarraji (200m/100m Hurdles), Nithya Ramraj (100m Hurdles), Aishwarya Mishra (400m/4x400m Relay/4x400m Mixed Relay), Chanda and Lavika Sharma (800m), Lili Das (1500m), Ankita (5000m), Parul Chaudhary (5000m/3000m Steeplechase), Sanjivani Jadhav (10000m), Priti (3000m Steeplechase), Pooja and Rubina Yadav (High Jump), Baranica Elangovan (Pole Vault), Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan (Long Jump), Abha Khatua and Manpreet Kaur (Shot Put), Annu Rani (Javelin Throw), Swapna Barman (Heptathlon), Priyanka and Bhawna Jat (20km Race Walk), Rezoana Mallick Heena and Jyothika Sri Dandi (4x400m Relay/4x400m Mixed Relay), Anjali Devi, Jisna Mathew and Subha Venkatesan (4×400).

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
ODI WC Qualifiers: Captain Scott Edwards leads Netherlands to five-wicket victory over USA
Next article
India's Rayaan Razmi wins bronze in Asian U-21 Snooker Championship
This May Also Interest You
Sports

India's Rayaan Razmi wins bronze in Asian U-21 Snooker Championship

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Captain Scott Edwards leads Netherlands to five-wicket victory over USA

News

Nicki Minaj expresses dismay over missing Titan submersible

News

Kevin Costner's ex-wife demands $248,000 for child support

News

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Bawaal’ to have a screening at Eiffel Tower

News

Anime 'Konosuba God's Blessing on This Wonderful World' headed for Season 3 in 2024

News

Mohit Kumar roped in for television show 'Vanshaj'

News

Priya Bapat compares on-screen dynamics with Maniesh Paul in 'Raffuchakkar' with 'Tom and Jerry'

Fashion & Lifestyle

Bad Bunny unwilling to discuss relationship status with Kendall Jenner

News

'Secret Invasion' director says series has 'interesting subversive Marvel tone'

Sports

BCCI invites fresh applications to fill one vacant spot in Men's Selection Committee

News

Tillotama Shome on how she cracked her character in 'The Night Manager'

News

Randeep Hooda wraps up 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

Sports

International Boxing Association stripped of its recognition by IOC

Health & Lifestyle

Dengue, chikungunya cases could rise due to El Nino: WHO

Technology

New AI-enabled Outlook app to replace Mail, Calendar apps on Windows 11

News

Nora Fatehi to launch her new single ‘Sexy In My Dress’

News

Amanda Bynes' psychiatric hold likely to be extended

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US