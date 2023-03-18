scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Indian Wells: Rybakina dominates Swiatek, sets up final clash with Sabalenka

By News Bureau

Indian Wells (USA), March 18 (IANS) Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina advanced to her first WTA 1000 final after ending No.1 Iga Swiatek’s title defense at the Indian Wells Masters, here.

The World No.10 notched her second win over Swiatek this season, winning 6-2, 6-2 in Friday night’s semifinals.

Having defeated Swiatek in the fourth round of the Australian Open in January, Rybakina is now the second woman ever to defeat a reigning World No.1 at the Australian Open and Indian Wells in the same year after Lindsay Davenport in 2000. She is also the first player to win multiple matches over a reigning No.1 since 2019.

“With Iga, she’s tough, really tough opponent, but when I play this good and everything goes in — because today some moments I played, I would say, on my highest level — these are moments where you can feel, okay, I can beat anyone if I always play like this, ” Rybakina said.

“But it’s the goal, you never feel amazing and perfect every match. I think today was just really good for me,” she added.

Rybakina will face World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka for the title on Sunday in a rematch of the electric Australian Open final in January. There, Sabalenka edged Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win her first major title. Sabalenka leads the head-to-head 4-0 but all their matches have gone the full three sets.

Serving at 61% first serves in, Rybakina won 82% of her first serve points (28/34) and was a perfect 5 for 5 on break points. She struck 18 winners to just 12 unforced errors while holding Swiatek to just 9 winners and 17 unforced errors.

After the match, Swiatek revealed she had been managing a rib issue during the tournament. She will remain in California to get additional tests. For now, she is still planning to play the Miami Open, which begins on Tuesday.

“Honestly, I haven’t played with a lot of injuries. It’s a new situation for me, for sure. Last time I played with an injury, like the only tournament I can remember is like Roland Garros 2019. So I was pretty young,” Swiatek said.

“Now it’s a totally different level. So I feel like going on that matches you have to be 100% fit,” she added.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
IND vs AUS: Match could have been interesting if we had got above 250, admits Steve Smith
Next article
Ram Charan lands in Hyderabad to grand welcome by fans
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WPL will push standard of women's game forward: Heather Knight

News

Ram Charan lands in Hyderabad to grand welcome by fans

Sports

IND vs AUS: Match could have been interesting if we had got above 250, admits Steve Smith

Sports

Footballer Atsu laid to rest in Ghanaians' grief

Sports

IND vs AUS: It was very relaxing to watch Rahul and Jadeja bat, says Hardik Pandya

Technology

Meta rolling out its paid verification in US

Technology

AI Bing's new feature lets users share chat responses

Sports

Indian Wells: Sabalenka cruises into final with win over Sakkari

News

Country's first-ever audio cinema 'Blindfold' enters record books

News

I didn't, the drums found me: Ranjit Barot

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi Literature Festival's 11th edition is more than just writers and publishers

Sports

1st ODI: Nice to see KL Rahul make runs in a pressure situation, says Shami

Sports

Champions League: Bayern far from amused to meet Guardiola's Man City, goal-monster Haaland

Sports

Football: UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw unveiled; Bayern to meet City

Sports

China sweeps women's singles semifinal berths at WTT Singapore Smash

Sports

1st ODI: Shami credits bowling in right areas for his magical second spell

Sports

Clare Connor appointed ECB's Deputy CEO and Managing Director of England Women

Sports

Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera back in Sri Lanka's squad for white-ball series vs New Zealand

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US