scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Indonesia Open: Satwiksairaj/Chirag Shetty seal maiden entry into final of BWF Super 1000 event

By Agency News Desk

Jakarta, June 17 (IANS) India’s top men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty cruised into the final of the Indonesia Open badminton championship on Saturday, marking their maiden entry into the Indonesia Open final and also the first time the Indian duo reached the final of a BWF World Tour Super 1000 event.

Satwik and Chirag, who are ranked sixth in the World but are seeded seventh here, defeated South Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae in three hard-fought games 17-21, 21-19, 21-18 in the first semifinal at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Palace here on Saturday.

In the final, Satwik and Chirag will take on the winner of the second semifinal between second-seeded Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia and Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Rambitan of Indonesia, who are ranked 25th in the BWF men’s doubles rankings.

Satwik and Chirag conceded an early 3-6 lead in the first game of their semifinal encounter with the Korean pair.

Though the Indian combine, the Commonwealth Games gold medallists, tried to bridge the gap, the Koreans managed to maintain their advantage as they extended their lead to 14-6. Though Satwik and Chirag reduced the gap to 14-18 and then to 16-19, the Korean pair earned four game points. The Indians saved one before Kang and Seo won the game 21-17.

In the second game, Satwik and Chirag took an early lead at 3-1, which they extended to 7-3 and 11-4 soon. The Koreans cut down the gap to 12-15 and then reduced it further to 16-18. But the Indians won three points in a row to earn four game points. The Koreans saved three game points but the Indian pair could not be denied and they won the game 21-17 and took the match to the decider.

The two pairs went neck and neck in the initial stages of the decider before breaking away from 5-5 to win the next seven points and lead 12-5. However, the Koreans launched some good attacks to reduce the margin to 9-12 and finally caught up with Satwik and Chirag at 16-16. The Indians then won three points in a row and earned match points at 20-17 and sealed victory at 21-18 to seal victory in 67 minutes and claim a berth in the final.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Endometriosis may be caused by bacterial infections: Study
Next article
Combustion from gas stoves linked to high risk of blood cell cancers: Study
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Combustion from gas stoves linked to high risk of blood cell cancers: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Endometriosis may be caused by bacterial infections: Study

Health & Lifestyle

'Painless' radiotherapy a hope for prostate cancer patients: Doctors

News

Ajay Jadeja to be seen as contestant in 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season 2

News

Sudhanshu Rai to feature in new sci-fi thriller flick set in Indian heartland

News

Mahira Sharma to play Delhi girl in debut web series 'Bajao'

Sports

Shakib Al Hasan returns to Bangladesh squad for Afghanistan ODIs; Naim, Afif also included

Technology

Ban military-style Chinese game Undawn in India: NGO to IT Ministry

Sports

Spain seek Nations League triumph to consolidate De la Fuente as coach

Sports

No opposition can be taken lightly at ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Dasun Shanaka

News

Netizens outraged over 'jalegi tere baap ki' dialogue in 'Adipurush'

Sports

Striker Arkadiusz Milik determined to stay in Juventus

News

Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Impact players can win us a game at any stage of tournament, says WI skipper Shai Hope

News

Mukesh Chhabra reveals funny tale of his 'dance-only role' in 'Gangs of Wasseypur'

Sports

Bangladesh register historic 546-run win over Afghanistan in Dhaka Test

Sports

'Suno Draupadi…': Vinesh Phogat shares famous poem, seeks justice for wrestlers

Health & Lifestyle

Testosterone-replacement therapy not for athletes, bodybuilders: Study

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US