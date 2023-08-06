scorecardresearch
Inter Milan make bid for Brazilian goalkeeper Bento Krepski

By Agency News Desk

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 6 (IANS) Italian giants Inter Milan have submitted a bid to sign highly rated goalkeeper Bento Krepski from Brazil’s Athletico Paranaense.

The 24-year-old confirmed that he could leave the club in the coming days after Paranaense’s 1-1 draw at Santos in the Brazilian Serie A championship on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

“First of all, I just want to say that I’m focused on our next match, a Copa Libertadores fixture against Bolivar on Tuesday,” Bento said in an interview with a local radio station.

“Inter Milan made an offer. I’ve already talked to the board and my dream is now in the hands of the president Mario Petraglia,” he added.

Bento has made 120 first-team appearances for Paranaense since being promoted from the club’s youth academy in 2020.

He is currently contracted to the Curitiba-based club until the end of 2026 and has a 60 million-euro release clause.

