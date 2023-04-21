Inter-Unit table tennis: G Sathiyan, T Reeth Rishya win men's and women's singles titles

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Reigning national champion G Sathiyan (ONGC) and T Reeth Rishya (IOCL) won the men’s and the women’s singles titles at the 41st PSPB Inter Unit table tennis tournament at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, here on Friday.

Sathiyan was drawn to play the crowd favorite and Indian legend Sharat Kamal. Sathiyan declared his intent immediately and won the first two games 11-5 and 11-9.

Sharat then pulled one back when he won the third game 11-5. The next two games were closely contested but Sathiyan made fewer errors and found the corners when it mattered to win them 11-8 and 12-10. Sathiyan looked in control throughout and won the match 4-1 (11-5, 11-9, 5-11, 11-8, 12-10).

On the other hand, the women’s singles finals between the talented Yashaswani Ghorpade (OIL) and T Reeth Rishya (IOCL) went the full distance.

Yashaswani won the first game 11-9. Reeth pulled one back comfortably to win the next game 11-4. She then lost the next two games 11-7 and 11-7. Just when it seemed like Yashaswani may win the match, Reeth raised her game to win the next three games in a row and won the match 4-3 (9-11, 11-4, 7-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-7).

Meanwhile, the veteran singles finals between team members of ONGC, Pankaj Gupta and LVL Thakre was played with a lot of intensity and passion. In the best of 5 encounter, Pankaj kept his nerve in a tense battle to win 3-2 (11-8, 10-12, 11-3, 8-11,12-10).

The 3rd position playoffs in all the three categories saw one sided matches. Talented youngster Ankur Bhattacharjee (OIL) displayed his ample skills and speed to get the measure of Saurabh Saha (ONGC) 4-1 (8-11, 11-8, 11-3, 12-10, 11-6).

In the women’s contest, Divya Deshpande (ONGC) beat the talented Jennifer Verghees (IOCL) 4-1 (11-4, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-6) while the veterans category saw Soneshwar Deka (OIL) beat Jayanta Dey 3-1 (11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10).

Results:

Men’s singles final: G Sathiyan (ONGC) beat Sharat Kamal (IOCL) 4-1 (11-5, 11-9, 5-11, 11-8, 12-10)

Wome’n singles final: T Reeth Rishya (IOCL) beat Yashaswani Ghorpade (OIL) 4-3 ( 9-11, 11-4, 7-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-7)

Veteran’s singles final: Pankaj Gupta (ONGC) beat L V L Thakre (ONGC) 3-2 (11-8, 10-12, 11-3, 8-11, 12-10)

Men’s 3rd position playoff: Ankur Bhattacharjee (OIL) beat Saurabh Saha (ONGC) 4-1 (8-11, 11-8, 11-3, 12-10, 11-6)

Women’s 3rd position playoff: Divya Deshpande (ONGC) beat Jennifer Verghees (IOCL) 4-1 (11-4, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-6)

Veterans 3rd position playoff: Soneshwar Deka (OIL) beat Jayanta Dey 3-1 (11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10)

–IANS

ak/