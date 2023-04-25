scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Axar Patel should be appointed captain of Delhi Capitals in the long run, says Gavaskar

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes that star India all-rounder Axar Patel should be appointed captain of Delhi Capitals in IPL in the long run, saying that it will also benefit the Indian cricket team.

Axar scored 34 and later took 2 wickets for 21 as Delhi Capitals registered their second win of IPL 2023, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs on Monday night.

His all-round efforts earned him the first Player of the Match award of the season and legendary Gavaskar has backed the Gujarat cricketer to lead Delhi Capitals.

“I believe Axar Patel should be appointed the captain of Delhi Capitals. He is an honest player. He’s in a good rhythm. The Indian team can benefit from him being named the captain of the franchise and performing well. All these things should be done in the long run,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports Cricket Live.

During the eighth over of Delhi’s innings — Washington Sundar dismissed David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan and Aman Hakim Khan as the Capitals went from a moderately stable position of 57/2 to 62/5. Axar then forged a 69-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Manish Pandey and helped the visitors post 144, which turned out as the winning total in the end.

“I didn’t even realise what’s going on. I had just ordered coffee and I had to leave that cup of coffee as it was because I found out we had lost three wickets in one over, so I had to run and go straight in to bat,” the all-rounder said at the post-match presentation.

“Once I went in to bat then I had a chance to think about what was going on. [Manish] Pandey and I were there and Pandey said that the deeper we could take it the better it is because if we have some runs we can put up a fight,” he added.

With the ball, Axar Patel with his left-arm spin dismissed both top-scorer Mayank Agarwal as well as captain Aiden Markram during SRH’s innings.

“Obviously [the pitch] was a little slow. The ball was stopping. Kuldeep [Yadav] and I have bowled in partnerships even on the Delhi wickets, so when I batted I thought that Kuldeep and I can trap the batters. So the more runs I could score the better for us. So that was the plan and the way Kuldeep and I bowled, we had fun. I keep bowling batters but getting him [Markram] with the slower ball, that I enjoyed more,” he said.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, here on Saturday.

–IANS

ak/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Filmfare – Nominations for the glorious 68th Filmfare Awards
Next article
Twitter account of crypto exchange KuCoin hacked, over $22.6K stolen
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Paytm posts updated shareholding for Q4 FY23, FPI shareholding almost doubles

Sports

IPL 2023: I think credit should go to pacers, says Sam Curran after PBKS beat MI in high-scorer

Sports

Champions League: Bayern facing a painful period of drought on the international stage

News

Delhi HC restrains YouTube channels from sharing fake news on Big B's granddaughter Aaradhya

News

Anushka Kaushik on doing contrasting roles in 'Garmi', 'Patna Shukla'

News

Hemant Gaba’s ‘Fireflies: Parth aur Jugnu’ on ZEE5 from May 5

News

When son Jehangir served Kareena Kapoor breakfast

Technology

India improves global ranking for mobile speeds amid 5G rollout

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow gets 240 new Covid cases in 48 hrs

Sports

IPL 2023: Brilliant bowling helps Delhi Capitals defend low score against Sunrisers

Technology

Apple Mumbai store sees huge response as Tim Cook gears up for Delhi opening

News

Wamiqa Gabbi inspired by Rekha and Priyanka Chopra for jazz song in ‘Jubilee’

News

‘Elemental’ to premiere at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival

News

Jennifer Lawrence lets sex jokes fly in raunchy 'No Hard Feelings' footage

Sports

Australia name squad for World Test Championship final, Ashes

Lyrics

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Lets Dance Chotu Motu Song Lyrics starring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde

Technology

Musk's TruthGPT sparks buzz among Twitter influencers: Report

Technology

Google to let users turn off video feeds from other participants in Meet

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US