IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings win toss, elect to bat first against Delhi Capitals

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, May 10 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals (DC) in an IPL 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, here on Wednesday.

“We will bat first. We have played a few games on this wicket. There are chances of this wicket slowing down. We can’t complain about this track. We try to keep it simple. We try to keep reiterating the same thing. Try to accomplish the plan. Try to execute the plans,” CSK skipper MS Dhoni said at the toss.

Delhi Capitals made one change, bringing in Lalit Yadav for Manish Pandey.

DC skipper David Warner said: “A little bit dry. The boys have come out with the right attitude. We had to work on our power-play batting. Try and execute on this wicket as much as you can. Lalit comes in for Manish Pandey.”

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Subhranshu Senapati, Mitch Santner, Akash Singh, Shaik Rasheed

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

Subs: Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel, Chetan Sakariya

–IANS

bc/ak

