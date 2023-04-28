scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: Credit to team management for grooming youngsters like Jaiswal, says Sanju Samson

By Agency News Desk

Jaipur, April 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has given credit to the hard work put up by the team management and support staff for groom talented youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel, both of whom contributed handsomely in their 32-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in Match No. 37 of IPL 2023.

Jaiswal struck his IPL-best 43-ball 77 while Dhruv Jurel (34 off 15), Jos Buttler (27 off 21), and Devdutt Padikkal (24 off 12) also contributed with the bat as Rajasthan Royals posted 202/5 in 20 overs on Thursday night.

Adam Zampa claimed 3-22 and Ravichandran Ashwin bagged 2-35 as the Royals restricted CSK to 170/6 in 20 overs, a valiant 52 off 32 balls by Shivam Dube going in vain as the home team registered a convincing victory.

With this win, Rajasthan went to the top of the table with five wins while CSK, who also have five victories, dropped down to the third spot after the loss.

Samson said youngsters Jaiswal, Jurel and Padikkal were outstanding with the bat and said they will keep promoting the mindset of attack, attack and attack among the youngsters.

“This is a win the team and dugout really wanted. The way youngsters Jaiswal, Devdutt, and Jurel batted was outstanding, the mindset of attack, attack and attack is something we will keep promoting in the dressing room,” Samson said after the match.

He said credit for promoting a player like Jaiswal goes to the team management and support staff and said he was proud of the way the Mumbai batter is currently playing.

“Credit goes to the team management and support staff [for working with players like Jaiswal] who work very hard at the academy. A lot of work has gone behind his success. Proud of the way he’s playing,” said Samson.

Rajasthan Royals will now travel to Mumbai to take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on Sunday.

–IANS

bsk

