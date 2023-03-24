scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Dhoni shows his "Multiverse" as he rolls his arm during CSK's training session

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) With Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 set to begin on March 31, former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp where he decided to roll his arms during the franchise’s training session.

Fans were amazed to see the wicket-keeper batter bowling and wondered whether the CSK captain might have a surprise in store for fans in the upcoming IPL edition.

CSK shared a video of Dhoni on social media titled “The Multiverse of Mahi,” which sees the skipper having some fun while batting and bowling in the nets.

Dhoni is among the few players to have played more than 100 IPL matches. Despite playing 234 matches to date in his IPL career, Dhoni has never bowled an over in an IPL match.

With the 2023 edition likely to be Dhoni’s last in the IPL, the yellow brigade will look to get back to high standards after a forgetful 2022 season, where they finished ninth in the table just ahead of Mumbai Indians.

The Dhoni-led side will open their campaign against defending champions Gujarat Giants in the curtain-raiser on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Previous article
New Zealand's Chad Bowes, Rachin Ravindra set for ODI debuts against Sri Lanka
Next article
World Athletics deals a big blow to DSD, male-to-female transgender athletes
This May Also Interest You
Sports

World Athletics deals a big blow to DSD, male-to-female transgender athletes

Sports

New Zealand's Chad Bowes, Rachin Ravindra set for ODI debuts against Sri Lanka

News

Rakesh Roshan divulges how son Hrithik got into films

News

When Raj Babbar had a hard time picking dance steps for a 'Hum Paanch' sequence

News

Rani's lament: She couldn't do face time with Sarkar from Golden Temple

News

Pragya Jaiswal explores landscapes of Finland, calls it a 'magical experience'

News

Patralekhaa to commence shooting for 'Phule' in early April

Lyrics

Bholaa – Dil Hai Bholaa Song Lyrics starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Amala Paul

Sports

World Athletics lifts suspension of Russia over doping, ban for Ukraine war continues

News

Swara Bhasker looks like a queen in green lehenga; Netizens say ‘Pakistani ghagra hai’

News

Namik Paul: 'As an actor, I feel it is a great opportunity to play double role'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan visits Umrah with family and shares peaceful pictures from the holy place

Sports

Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Harry Kane overtakes Wayne Rooney to break England's all-time goal record

News

Rani Mukerji, Tahir Raj Bhasin on ‘Dada’ Pradeep Sarkar’s demise

Review

Movie Review | Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga : A multi genre heist revenge drama

Fashion and Lifestyle

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma can’t take their eyes off each other at an event

News

Colin Farrell and Kelly MacNamara go their separate ways

News

Priyanka Chopra caught a fan throwing a bra at Nick Jonas

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US