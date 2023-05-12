scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Feel fortunate to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore from Day One, says Virat Kohli

By Agency News Desk

Jaipur, May 12 (IANS) Talismanic Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli stated that he considers himself fortunate to be playing for the franchise from Day One of his career in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I feel really fortunate to have played for one franchise from day one. It’s been a constant relationship based on trust from both ends that we are working for the same thing and the value that I have seen fans connecting with me very organically is because of the fact that we play the game for the right reasons,” stated Kohli in a video posted by the franchise on their Twitter account.

Kohli made his debut for the franchise in the first season of the IPL in 2008. In 234 matches for the franchise, the right-handed batter has scored 7044 runs at an average of 36.50 and strike-rate of 129.41.

“I am really honoured and fortunate to be here for so long, in a place where I absolutely love coming to every year and start the IPL journey all over again. So, it’s always very exciting,” he added.

Kohli has also scored five tons and 50 half-centuries in the IPL while topping run-making charts in the 2016 edition of the tournament. He also led the franchise in 141 games, winning 68 times while ending up on the losing side on 71 occasions.

In IPL 2023, has been the pillar of RCB’s batting while opening the innings with skipper Faf Du Plessis, making 420 runs in 11 innings at an average of 42 and strike-rate of 133.76, including six half-centuries.

Bangalore are currently at the seventh spot in the points table with 10 points from 11 matches. Their next match in IPL 2023 will be against third-ranked Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Artifact's new feature to take on Twitter by letting you follow writers
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Artifact's new feature to take on Twitter by letting you follow writers

Sports

Athletics: Jamaican sprinter Fraser-Pryce keen to launch world title defence in Nairobi

News

When Bear Grylls met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

News

Raza Murad, Govind Namdev talk about playing grey characters in films

News

Juhi Parmar debuts on OTT with ‘Yeh Meri Family’

News

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's engagement venue near India Gate

Technology

Noise clocks Rs 2,000 cr in revenue in FY23 with 100% growth

Technology

Sequoia Capital India makes 2nd semiconductor investment in country

News

Sohum Shah: Observed policemen, understood their mannerisms to play cop in 'Dahaad'

News

Actor Vishal Mohan to star in sequel of Rani Mukerji-starrer 1998 film 'Mehndi'

News

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow to appear in Fast X

Sports

Football: Federation declares legend PK Banerjee's birthday as AIFF Grassroots Day

Sports

IPL 2023: Emotional homecoming for Hardik Pandya at Wankhede but beating MI won't be easy for GT, says Ravi Shastri

News

Dimple Kapadia's most intense scene in 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo' revealed

Lyrics

MC Stan – Haath Varthi Song Lyrics

News

Robert De Niro reveals name and photo of seventh child on TV

News

MC Stan collaborates with DJ KSHMR on 'Haath Varthi' for album 'Karam'

Technology

Dating app Tinder to remove social handles from bios

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US