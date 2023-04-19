scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: 'He did not let his ego come in the way', Sachin Tendulkar's word of praises for Cameron Green

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Mumbai Indians (MI) mentor Sachin Tendulkar was full of praise for Cameron Green for his unbeaten 64-run knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and said that the batter did not let his ego come in the way even after having a tough start of his campaign.

Green did not have a promising start to his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign as he registered series of low scores — 5, 12, 17*, 1 in the first four games, before smashing an unbeaten 64 off 40 on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, when MI were reeling 95/3 in the 12th over, Green along with Tilak Varma (37 off 17) stitched a 56-run stand for the fourth wicket as MI posted a 192-run target after a modest start of the innings.

“I think I learned something. And I feel that we have all picked the same message from Green. He can hit the ball as long as anyone in the team. But the initial phase was a tough phase for him. And he did not let his ego come in the way. Ego is something which will always encourage you to do the wrong things. He did not.

He chose the right path in the interest of our team. He could have easily tried to play some stupid shot. Had he been dismissed, who knows, we might not have got to 192. So, I think a big, big round of applause to him for his effort. Special one,” Tendulkar said in a video posted on MI’s social media handles.

The Australian all-rounder also chipped in with a ball as he claimed a crucial wicket of Aiden Markram as a collective bowling effort saw MI bowl SRH out for 178 and win the match by 14 runs to claim their third win on the bounce.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Prabath Jayasuriya rises to career-best 19th place in ICC Men's Test bowler rankings
This May Also Interest You
News

Ana de Armas learnt English the way immigrants in US do – by watching 'Friends'

Technology

New mutation in bird flu virus shows potential for humans outbreak: Report

News

'Dancing On The Grave' builds up anticipation for sudden disappearance of Shakereh Khaleeli

Health & Lifestyle

Air quality in Malaysia drops to unhealthy levels

News

Sikandar Kher gained 15 kilos for his role in 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'

News

Actual incidents influenced Rahul Dev's role in 'Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega'

Sports

IPL 2023: I am confident to bat anywhere, in any situation, says MI batter Tilak Verma

Sports

IPL 2023: Tough pill to swallow, taking it this close, says Hardik after Titans beat PBKS in last-over thriller

Technology

Twitter introduces 10K character long tweets amid fight with Substack

Technology

Top Chinese PR agency to replace copywriters, designers with ChatGPT-like tech

Health & Lifestyle

Have tested Covid positive, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

News

Ashi Singh wears an 'authentic' South Indian woman's look for 'Meet'

Sports

'Very hardworking and talented guy': Suresh Raina as singer Sid K relishes featuring on The Kapil Sharma Show

Technology

FIITJEE accelerator programme empowers 8 early-stage startups

News

Taylor Swift reportedly blames Joe Alwyn for leaking their split news

News

Nushrratt Bharuccha in Chatrapathi with Sreenivas Bellamkonda

Fashion n Lifestyle

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s hot pictures making TejRan fans go crazy

Technology

Cook left amused after seeing 1984 Mac computer at Mumbai retail store

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US