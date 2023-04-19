scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: I am confident to bat anywhere, in any situation, says MI batter Tilak Verma

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, April 19 (IANS) Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma, who played a match-defining cameo against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), is confident to step up for any role in the team as he can bat comfortably at the position in any given situation.

In Tuesday’s match, the left-hander hammered 37 off only 17 balls, to bring the much-needed impetus to the innings when SRH slowed things down after the halfway mark. He along with Cameron Green (64 off 40) counter-attacked and added a 50+ stand in just 27 balls for the fourth wicket, before Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck at a crucial juncture to break the partnership by having Tilak Varma 37(17) caught at deep point.

With Green remaining unbeaten, MI posted 192/5 on the board. Then, a collective bowling effort saw MI bowled SRH out for 178 and won the match by 14 runs.

“I am always comfortable playing in any situation. I have worked on my game on the ground accounting for all possible situations. I always tell the management that I am confident to bat anywhere, in any situation. So, they are also confident and hence send me out to bat,” Varma said in a post-match press conference.

Speaking on his crucial 37-run knock, Verma said he didn’t want to take on spinners and was waiting for the fast bowlers to come to bowl.

“I felt the wicket was light, with a turn available for the spinners. I was just thinking about the situation, what the team needs. I wanted to avoid facing the spinners and just wait to play the fast bowlers.

Washy (Washington Sundar) and Mayu (Mayank Markande) were bowling well. I thought about playing them before I could charge on against the fast bowlers. I didn’t want to miss an over as we have a long batting lineup. So, I charged my tank and went the way I wanted, so I am happy,” he said.

The 20-year-old joined the MI last year and made an immediate impact, scoring 397 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 131.02. He has carried on his impressive form this season as well and has produced crucial knocks in four of the five games so far.

In five matches this season, he has smashed 214 runs at an average of 53.50 and a strike rate of 158.52.

When asked about the difference between the last season, his first, and the current one, Varma had one straight answer as a mature player and asserted that he has full backing from the franchise as they don’t see him as a youngster and also helped him mature as a batter.

“The first season (2022), I was a youngster, but since then, I always had the team back me. They don’t see me as a youngster or a newcomer to the team. They always help me mature as a player. So it was pretty easy for me to manage, unlike the first year.

The team (Mumbai Indians) treat me in a way that I never feel like I’m playing the IPL or any other tournament for the first time. Being amongst the God of Cricket (Sachin Tendulkar), the Indian captain (Rohit Sharma) and everyone, I feel confident and comfortable with them,” Varma said.

MI will be high on confidence with three back-to-back wins and will host Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on April 22.

–IANS

bc/CS

