scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: 'I couldn't be more happy, he is a gun player', CSK coach hails Jadeja for match-winning performance

By Agency News Desk

Ahmedabad, May 30 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming has showered praise on Ravindra Jadeja for his match-winning performance, saying the all-rounder is a gun player and he delivered for the team in the final.

Jadeja, whose contribution with the bat was a mixed one this year, proved to be the hero for CSK in the all-important IPL final against Gujarat Titans (GT) , here on Monday.

In a nail-biting encounter affected by rain, Jadeja displayed remarkable composure by smashing a six and four, successfully scoring the required 10 runs from the last two balls as the Chennai-based side chased down the revised target of 171 runs in just 15 overs to clinch secure their fifth IPL title.

During the post-match press conference, Fleming expressed admiration for the 34-year-old’s outstanding performance and emphasized his significant contribution as a bowler to the team.

Jadeja has had a terrific season for CSK with the ball as he picked up 20 wickets in 16 games this year.

“It was a pretty good one today. It’s probably been a difficult 18 months where the captaincy was difficult. The injury was difficult. It took a bit of time for him to be out of the game and come reinvigorated in the Test game and then reintegrate into CSK. He plays a great role with the ball. But we have so much firepower, that sometimes we use him lower down the order. But something had to give.”

Regarding Jadeja’s batting, Fleming praised skipper MS Dhoni for his supportive and proactive approach in promoting Jadeja up the batting order.

“MS has been really supportive and proactive in getting him up there and today he repaid that faith. The six, in particular, off a ball that was very close to perfect was defining, and then a good left-hander straight drive through fine leg was a great way to finish it.”

“I couldn’t be more happy for him. Yeah, there has been some frustration at times, but he is a gun player. No.1 ranked player and today he delivered,” he said.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Prateik Babbar says Shabana Azmi has been very encouraging throughout his career
Next article
Hat's off to Sir Ravindra Jadeja for delivering in a crunch situation: Irfan Pathan
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Greenland glaciers melting three times faster than 20th Century: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Nikhil Chandwani now world's most-read longform writer on Instagram

Sports

Bibiano Fernandes announces 23-member squad for AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand

News

Padma Lakshmi hopes to break sports illustrated swimsuit issue record

Technology

BGMI mobile game now available for play for all Indian users

Health & Lifestyle

Japan aims to halve heatstroke deaths by 2030

News

Zeishan Quadri on 'Bloody Daddy': Sometimes some roles satisfy you as an actor

News

Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Raghavendra pays tribute to late actor with tattoo

Health & Lifestyle

Wild poliovirus detected in environmental samples in Pak

Technology

CoinSwitch facilitates nearly $25 mn in funding to 12 Web3 startups

News

Pedro Pascal reveals he got eye infection from a fan encounter

Health & Lifestyle

UK to crackdown on vape marketing targeting kids, teens

News

Abhishek Banerjee says his mom didn't like him as Hathoda Tyagi

News

Dimple Kapadia: You can't do a decent performance if you're not given the meat

Health & Lifestyle

Myntra's EORS-18 goes live on June 1, offering 20 lakh styles across over 6,000 brands

News

'Inheritance can grant privileges, but capability is paramount', says Gurdeep Punjj

News

Vignesh Shivan gets clicked with Sakshi Dhoni, Raviba Jadeja while cheering for Chennai Super Kings

Health & Lifestyle

60% of Indians think toilet is worst area when it comes to harbouring viruses

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US